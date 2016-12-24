Wanted: Santa's gift of space for art gallery

Magazine

Left, Regal Beauty, by Enock Mukiibi and right,, Favela 1, by Ronnie Ogwang. PHOTOS | FRANK WHALLEY

If you want to get a Christmas gift for one of the region’s longest lasting gallery owners, then give him… lots more space.

For Shine Tani who has run the Banana Hill Art Centre for the past 25 years (in Kenya only Paa ya Paa has been going longer, 51 years, since 1965) says that even though his main hall offers around 300 square metres, and he has a couple of storage rooms as well, he is constantly looking to expand.

Tani recently revamped the Banana Hill gallery, in the village of that name to the west of Nairobi, putting in extra shelving and a few more racks to accommodate the estimated 2,000 works by 100 gallery artists — and he says it is still not enough.

“I could do with twice the space,” he told me. “But where to find it at a reasonable rate is of course the problem.”

Visitors to his gallery might notice another change too; this time on the walls.

Increasingly Tani is showing professionally trained artists rather than the gifted autodidacts that made the gallery’s name.

Whether this is a good thing or not from his business point of view remains to be seen. Banana Hill was always the place to go, along with the now defunct Watatu, for outsider artists who relied on the village scene and a strong instinct for colour and composition to create work that sold well to tourists.

But with increasing exposure to an international market, more formal skills are in demand — and the Banana Hill crowd seem to have upped their act.

The Ugandans — Ismael Kateregga with his Impressionist wildlife paintings and glowing market and street scenes is one example, and Jjuuko Hoods with his observations of matatu-induced chaos in the Kampala CBD is another.

Also typical is Ronnie Ogwang from Kamwakya, in Kampala — a Banana Hill regular who is showing some 40 paintings at the Talisman restaurant in Karen, Nairobi, until January 20.

Most of these are of heavily textured acrylics overlaid with a crisp line that allows him to demonstrate his graphic design skills… groups of birds, giraffes, young women, fish and other creatures, in combinations that rarely surprise but usually please. Not exactly to my taste (I prefer a freer hand) but professionally executed and with a certain presence.

Ogwang was trained at Makerere and whatever he turns his hand to bears an authoritative stamp.

Three of the paintings offer a new direction, fecund with possibilities. In oils on canvas and each around one metre square, they are of shanty houses cascading down the canvas; a crazy waterfall of buildings beneath a lurid red sky that captures the excitement (providing you don’t have to live there) of the favelas of Rio de Janeiro.

Ogwang saw something of them when watching the Olympics on the telly and became entranced.