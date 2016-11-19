Views from the top of seaside city of Durban

Magazine

The botanical garden at the Durban waterfront. PHOTO | SUSAN MUUMBI

Last week on a visit to Durban, I stayed at the Southern Sun Maharani Hotel by the beach. My room was on the 25th floor.

As soon as I entered it, I went straight to the window and drew the curtains. It was about 4pm and, even though it was a cloudy day, I had a clear view of the ocean front, all the way to the pier on the far right. I breathed in deeply and listened to the waves crashing way below.

From up here, I caught a glimpse of everyday life at the waterfront. I watched youngsters skateboarding at the park, a wedding party taking pictures in the botanical garden, joggers and walkers on the promenade, hopeful people with fishing rods at the pier, dogs and children frolicking in the ocean, surfers waiting for waves high enough to ride...

And on the 32nd floor of John Ross House, I enjoyed some fettucine carbonara at Roma, a rotating Italian restaurant, officially opened in 1973.

The entrance is “guarded” by Roman statues, a soldier on the left and a woman holding a pot on the right.

The menu’s information page said that the eatery is owned by Reelin Group, and is the only genuine revolving restaurant in the southern hemisphere, and the third of its kind in the world.

Some of the waiters seemed to have been working there since the restaurant opened, and a great deal of patience was required when making orders for drinks and dessert.

However, the views more than made up for the wanting service. Bright city lights as far as I could see, then the window turned to face the ocean and the harbour and all around to tall office buildings and apartment blocks.

Each revolution takes between 60 and 90 minutes, and just the outer floor and window areas revolve.