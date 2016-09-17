Uhirwa Diane holds first show of abstract paintings

Magazine

Rwandan artist Uhirwa Diane’s first exhibition is on at the Yego Art Centre in Kimihurura, Kigali, showcasing some of her abstract paintings.

Uhirwa completed a course at Michael Angelo College of Creative Arts in Kisubi, Uganda, in 2013. From drawing with pencils to painting with acrylics on canvas, she has chosen the genre of realism, semi-abstract and abstract art.

Uhirwa gets her inspiration from meditating on her surroundings. Typical of her art is the figure of a woman, which she paints in various forms. Her portraits depict the emotions of her subjects through the colour tones she chooses.

Among her paintings is an untitled piece, a 30cm by 60cm oil painting, depicting a contestant at the Miss Rwanda beauty pageant.

Unlike many artists who have initially faced criticism as they started off, Uhirwa’s family has supported her passion for art.

Ranging between Rwf30,000 ($37) and Rwf150,000 ($187) depending on the size, the 30-year-old’s creations are distinctly unique. She uses oil paints, paying attention to her backgrounds, which are painted with bright colours.

Her paintings are also on show at Nakumatt Shopping Centre in Kigali, and a women’s co-operative group at Kabeza, in Kigali.