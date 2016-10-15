SHORT STORY: Troubles afflict our man

Magazine

“Sir, This is the only money I have,” Goro pleaded. “The rest of it was in my M-Pesa account but the phone was also stolen — including a lot of company mon...” The officer shot up, grabbed him by the collar, spun him around, and threw him into the crowded cell. ILLUSTRATION | JOHN NYAGAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

It was almost dark in the alleyway where Goro lay after being mugged. The first person to arrive was an office cleaner and she almost stepped on him.

“Oh my goodness!” she gasped, jumping back, then hurriedly throwing her lesso over him to cover his naked body.

The next person shook his head while muttering, “Very bad.”

Before long, a crowd had gathered to gawk at him.

“The thieves must have beaten him up badly,” one person said.

“Is he dead?” asked another.

But Goro was not dead. He was dreaming that he was hiding from bad men. He could hear voices in the distance but he couldn’t move no matter how much he tried.

Then one of the bad men grabbed him and he snapped out of his dream.

He looked up at the faces staring down at him and tried to understand what had happened to him.

“Someone give him a trouser,” someone said.

“From the look of things, you got knocked out then robbed,” another stranger said.

“Who are you?”

“I am the chief accountant at Leaknot Pipe Manufacturers,” Goro said with a flash of pride despite his grave circumstances, then at that moment remembered he had been carrying the company’s money the previous evening.

“Yesu Christo!” he gasped, scrambling to his feet. “The money!”