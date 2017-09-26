Trophy’s lounge wins at sports

By JEFFERSON RUMANYIKA

With the kick-off the English Premier league last month, I have been on the lookout for an ideal setting to watch sports while enjoying good food and a drink.

Trophy’s Sport Lounge, in the heart of the Gishushu area in Kigali, is the place, although I had to use Google Maps to find it.

Trophy’s is situated on the first floor of a two-storey building. As you walk up the stairs, you are beckoned in by the “wall of frames” with famous sports portraits that include Michael Jordan’s arm outstretched Wings poster and Spike Lee’s portrait in his signature Brooklyn cycling hat.

The cherry blossom pink plush seats, exquisitely designed interior and the balcony with panoramic views of the Nyarutarama area is relaxing and appropriate for a sundowner.

The service is good, and one attendant was kind enough to give directions to my friend over the phone. The lounge serves lunch, dinner, drinks and coffee; it is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 12pm to 12 am.

After skimming through the menu, I settled for chicken quesadilla, an authentic Mexican tortilla filled with cheese and chicken. It was served with a generous amount of chips and guacamole. The food was served on a polished wooden board, which made for a great presentation.

The thinly-cut long chips were hot and soft with a bit of crunch. The chicken quesadilla had soft and slightly crisp tortillas with savoury melted cheese and tenderised chicken. The guacamole served on the side was the perfect accompaniment.

Stir fry chicken, rice and chips served at Trophy’s Lounge. PHOTO | JEFFERSON RUMANYIKA | NMG

The lunch specials include stir fry pork, beef and chicken served with side of rice for Rwf3,500 ($4) and main course dishes like chicken wings, vegetarian quesadillas, beef tacos, cheese burger, chicken burger and chicken quesadilla served with a side of fries at Rwf6,000 ($7).

It also offers entrées of garden salads and bruschetta, and dessert options of fruit salad and ice cream for Rwf 3,000 ($3.5) and Rwf1,500 ($1.75) respectively.

For those who enjoy watching sports in comfort, Trophy’s is the place for you.

The lounge has an executive bar with a wide choice of beverages — soft drinks, fresh juices, local and imported beers, ciders, wines, sparkling champagne, aperitifs, gins, vodkas, premium and deluxe whiskeys and specialty cocktails.