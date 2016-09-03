The unseen guests on every flight

Magazine

Air marshals blend in with other passengers. These highly trained combat-ready commandos are your last line of defence when terrorist strike at 39,000 feet above sea level. FOTOSEARCH

Flying loses its appeal when your frequency of travel increases. Airline food in particular becomes tasteless; as a drinker you never get tired of the alcohol, and you stop noticing the flawlessly groomed cabin crew.

With time, this familiarity with air travel shifts your attention to the other constant — fellow passengers. They become the only variable in an environment where standardisation is key.

I am naturally drawn to the cool, calm, and collected individuals. It takes me a very short time to notice an air marshal on board an aircraft as discreet as they may try to be.

Sky marshals or air marshals as they are commonly referred to today, are charged with the responsibility of providing armed security onboard commercial flights. This security measure was pioneered by the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States (FAA) in the 1960s when hijacking a flight and commandeering it to Cuba was deemed fashionable in extremist circles. The 1970s witnessed a sharp rise in hijacking-related terrorism.

Governments and airlines in Europe and the United States today have armed guards aboard their flights as a matter of policy. El Al, Israel’s national carrier, has had air marshals aboard each of its flights for over 35 years now.

Post 9/11, and in the wake of world wide terror attacks by groups like Al Qaeda, Isis, Boko Haram and locally Al Shabaab, securing public transport is a necessity for many governments.

In fact, in counties such as the US, the mandate of the Federal Air Marshals has been extended to manning railway stations, bus termini and other such public transport facilities for over 15 years now.

Here in East Africa, it is worth noting that it is policy for the governments of Ethiopia and Rwanda that all flights of their national carriers are secured by air marshals. Some African carriers are yet to approve having air marshals.

These highly trained combat-ready commandos, often posing as passengers, are your last line of defence when terrorist strike at 39,000 feet above sea level. A very keen eye will pick out and notice them in every cabin of an aircraft including Business Class.

Earlier in the 1970s, an air marshals’ team succeeded in overpowering hijackers on an El Al flight from Amsterdam to New York by warning the pilot, who acted quickly and put the plane into a steep dive, throwing the attackers off their feet and thereby allowing the marshals to overpower them.

Most recently, in 2002, air marshals subdued and shot dead two hijackers aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight. The airline’s history is dotted with herculean acts from its air marshals, ensuring flight security and safe arrival of passengers.

While not publicly acclaimed, the aviation industry is awash with tales of air marshals saving lives and ensuring flights arrive at their destinations safely. In December 2005, CNN quoted John Mica, chairman of the US House of Representatives Aviation Subcommittee, as saying that many pilots had now been certified to carry weapons, and that armed pilots now outnumbered air marshals.

Of course it has been claimed in other forums that having live firearms on board sets a stage for unsafe flying. The concern here is that an exchange of fire at cruising altitude, usually above 38,000 feet, could rip through the fuselage, depressurising the cabin instantly and leading to loss of lives.

However, on the other hand, proponents of having air marshals on board emphasise that these agents are trained to avoid hitting critical areas and systems and are highly skilled at identifying potentially hazardous situations and managing them well in advance.