The events manager always wearing a smile

PHOTO | COURTESY

Natacha Haguma, 41, is a co-founder and managing director of General Logistics Services, a Rwandan-based multi-service company offering logistics and event management services.

Her daily work involves dealing with clients to understand how they want their events and public relations to be handled.

She also organises and stages events for her clients, and offers post-event evaluations.

Since the company’s entry into the market in 2010, it has successfully organised over 25 local and international events, including Transform Africa, East African General Assembly, Public Sector Federation, Kigali Fashion Week (2013), the Annual Dinner Gala of Rwanda Bankers’ Association and the Annual Egyptian Expo.

Haguma holds a Bachelor’s degree in human resource management from the Pretoria Technical College in South Africa, earned in 2002.

She started the company with Jeanine Karangwa, a close friend.

What is your off-duty passion?

I like watching television. I am also a movie person, and going for movies is ideal for me.

If you had not turned out into who you are now, what would you be?

I would be a journalist, since it was my childhood dream. I admire journalists for the fact that they are informed, and the public always looks to them for information and for advocacy too.

What signifies your personal style?

I’m a happy person. Even if things are not going well, I will always have a smile on my face. People see me and think everything is under control even when it is not. I try hard to ignore negative people and things.

How do you manage your wardrobe?