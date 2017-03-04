GALLERIES: Chatfest that puts Kenya centrestage

Magazine

Jackie Karuti’s There Are Worlds Out There They Never Told You About. PHOTO | FRANK WHALLEY

More than 50 major artists, curators and galleristas from Africa and the diaspora have put Kenya squarely at the centre of the continent’s art world with a three-day forum to discuss Life, Love and Everything.

The Everything included what was described as, “Their work and practice in relation to their communities and to other communities of artists across the continent.”

Held at a safari lodge in Naivasha, the forum called The Gathering sought “to inspire intellectual rigour and collectivity among African artists.”

The programme for artists from 16 countries as well as the United States and UK diasporas included readings, performances, film screenings and discussions.

Big names attending included the legendary William Kentridge from South Africa and the artist and public arts professor Theaster Gates, who flew in from Chicago to lead several of the discussions.

Among the great and the good from Kenya were the painter Michael Armitage, who thought up the event, planned to be the first of many, and along with the arts writer Mukami Kuria arranged its stellar guest list.

Armitage, born in Kenya and now living and working in London, has been snapped up by the UK capital’s prestigious White Cube Gallery. His acclaimed paintings are rooted in Africa and focus on the persecution of transgender and homosexual minorities.

“I don’t imagine paintings can change laws or culture overnight, but I think there’s a quiet space for contemplation in the presence of a work that is intimate and unique,” he noted.

Invited Kenyans included Peterson Kamwathi, Justus Kyalo, Syowia Kyambi, James Muriuki, Wangechi Mutu, Anne Mwiti, Paul Onditi and Beatrice Wanjiku.

Uganda was represented by the artist and researcher Emma Wolukau-Wanambwa, based in Berlin, while the Tanzanians included the video specialist and sculptor Rehema Chachage.

Nairobi gallery owner and curator Carol Lees was among the guests, as was the talented young multimedia artist Jackie Karuti.

And it was a great week for Karuti.

Not only was she able to interact with many internationally renowned artists but while she was at the forum (sub-titled Art, Space and the City), news came through that she had received the Young Artist Award at the Cape Town Art Fair, a timely recognition that prompted a flood of enquires about her work.

A wide-ranging portfolio of Karuti’s had been taken to Cape Town by Danda Jaroljmek of the Circle Art Gallery, Nairobi.