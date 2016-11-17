Taking barkcloth to the catwalk

Magazine

Jose Hendo (inset). Models wearing the ‘Motto Silhoutte’ collection at the 3rd annual ‘Bark to the Roots’ event. PHOTOS | MORGAN MBABAZI

Jose Hendo is a recognised expert and speaker on barkcloth and sustainable fashion. A member of Fellowship 500, Ethical Fashion Forum and Centre of Sustainable Fashion, she was a featured speaker at TEDxEuston.

Her label “Jose Hendo” was launched in February 2011 and it sells online or direct from the studio, and also offers a bespoke service.

Hendo’s collections have featured at EcoLuxe London, London Fashion Week and Vauxhall Fashion Scouts during London Fashion Week, Berlin Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, TEDxEuston, Vancouver Fashion Week and Kampala Fashion Week as well as the Uganda National Museum.

She was nominated to represent Uganda at World Fashion Week Paris 2014.

Hendo is a designer by royal appointment, and she is the to-go-to designer of Ugandan royalty and government officials having designed for four royal weddings: the Princess of Tooro Kingdom and three of her aunties.

The label’s studio “Jose Original” also produces garments for other recognised designers including samples and complete collections shown at London Fashion Week, and production runs sold in boutiques and outlets such as Topshop and Selfridges in the UK.

Being a traditional fabric, the Baganda are the most skilled in the production of quality barkcloth in Uganda. The Ngonge clan are considered the best in the ancient craft and are the royal craftsmen of the Buganda Kingdom. Their craft is famed for its traditional techniques, refinement and unique style of producing cloth for the royal courts.

A proposed Action Plan by the Ugandan government and Unesco aims to popularise bark cloth by training craftsmen, who can preserve the craft for posterity.

The Uganda National Museum in Kampala on October 14 hosted the third annual “Bark to the Roots” event under the theme Past, Present and Future.

The event, a brainchild of Jose Hendo, a London-based Ugandan-born British eco-sustainable award-winning fashion designer, was also the beginning of a campaign to plant one million mutuba trees from which barkcloth is made.

“My favourite fabric is barkcloth which I mix with other eco textiles such as organic silk, cotton and hemp. In my quest for zero-waste, I use good quality factory offcuts, end of line, recycled textiles and upcycle (rework used garments),” she told The EastAfrican.

“The texture (of the barkcloth) and the structure allows me to produce structured avant-garde garments without using conventional stiffeners. What is exciting is that barkcloth is organic and is the best ambassador for sustainability because the mutuba tree (ficus natalensis) from which barkcloth is harvested, regenerates and can be harvested annually up to 60 times,” she observes.

The “Bark to the Roots” event was also attended by the Bukomansimbi Organic Tree Farmers Association (BOTFA), fashion designers and local stakeholders.