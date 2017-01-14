SHORT STORY: one step forward, one back

Magazine

The sound of the alarm will stir you from your slumber. You will toss and turn, strain to open your eyes and fall back asleep again. Another alarm will sound and you will force yourself to get out of the bed, cursing the new day.

You will undress, walk to the mirror and stare at the shattering reflection that is your image. You will examine every detail like a specimen under the microscope. You will notice the wrinkles forming on your forehead. You will reach for them and feel the depths they form on your skin.

While you’re still looking at your body, something will startle you. You will stop when you see the scar that reminds you of him — the mark that reminds you of the day when you had another fight that left you sprawled on the linoleum floor, the day when he first forced himself on you.

You will remember your plea.

“Baby please, not now, not today.”

You will remember his words, those sharp piercing words.

“You are my wife. I cannot be denied.”

The push and shove that followed will rush back to your mind. You will remember the twists and turns and how you got knocked to the table. You will remember the last exhalation before you gave in and the spasm of pain that followed.

You will close your eyes; cover your face with the palm of your hands tightly.

Things will get crazy when you take your hands off your face. You will want to run out of the house and out of your life. Instead you will take your white towel from the bed and carry it into the shower. The warm water will distract you but only for a short while.

You will bathe hurriedly, step out of the shower, dress and try to leave the house as quickly as possible as if escaping the ghosts of your memories. But, before you walk out of the door, you will remember him soothing you after each violent episode. You will remember the countless gifts and bouquets of flowers and exquisite chocolate that came after.

You will go back to your bedroom and stare at him sleeping like a baby. You will watch his eyes open like the petals of a flower in the morning.

“Sweetheart, why are you up so early?” he will ask.

You will look into his eyes.