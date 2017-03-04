SHORT STORY: Hunger and madness at the town square

Magazine

Lulu watched wide-eyed, her heart beating so fast she could feel her body rock with each thud. “Bread! Fresh bread,” the baker called out. ILLUSTRATION | JOHN NYAGAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Lulu could be called meek but only by circumstance. She’d long stopped standing up for herself because she had learned that the more you do it, the harder they knock you down.

She could also be called beautiful with her wide, doe-like eyes that spoke of gentleness, and a small, upturned nose above cupid bow lips. But she could feel her sallow cheeks stretching harshly across sharp cheekbones and now people would hurriedly look away as she shuffled down the street.

Life in the streets was hard, especially in the country, where life was nearly impossible. She’d not wanted to be here. She’d been carted off from the city, alongside a bunch of miserable wretches her own age. A clean-up exercise, they had called it. The thought seemed comical to her — they were speaking about children, not trash.

But she had more pressing worries than being dumped in this wasteland. She had to eat.

The hunger started off as a dull, constant gnawing, deep inside. Then it twisted itself into a monster, consuming every part of her until it was all she could think about.

Lulu felt a spasm of pain jolt through her as she pulled herself to her feet. She couldn’t just sit here and starve to death. No, this wasn’t how she was going to go.

“I need this,” she murmured, both as a plea and a prayer, as she fingered the six-inch blade in her pocket.

******

The small town square was just coming to life. The early morning air, cold and crisp, lent a clarity to the scene that was broken here and there by a shaft of golden light from the sun.

The cold awakened Lulu’s senses and the thought of a meal steeled her resolve, as she rounded the corner and crept behind some barrels. She’d have to hide and wait patiently for an opportunity to present itself, then do what the streets had taught her: No hesitation!

Across from her, the greengrocer was arranging his fresh produce. The plump red tomatoes, next to the cool green watermelons and the bright orange carrots, made her mouth water. She sighed and hugged herself as if to stave off the hunger pangs that had her in their grip. Lulu could smell every scent in the air and it was spurring her on, but she had to wait. It was not yet time.

The sun broke through the clouds just as the first shoppers strolled into the square. Then, the stream of early morning traffic began, and the stillness and chirping of the birds was drowned out by the din of the market place coming alive.

“Fresh oranges, melons,” yelled the greengrocer.

“Milk! Get your milk, here,” shouted the milk-lady, much louder than the grocer, who shot her a dirty look while packing a bunch of bananas for an elderly woman.