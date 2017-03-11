Seven Glory: From Idaho to Kigali on a mission

Magazine

Kurt Felsman of the Seven Glory band performs in Kigali, Rwanda. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Seven Glory band from Idaho in the US recently visited Trinity Chapel Kigali for a week. The band arrived in Rwanda from Uganda, and left for Kenya after their visit. They were accompanied by a team from Nairobi Chapel.

The group is composed of four members — composed of members, Kurt Felsman, Gabe Johannes, his younger brother Caleb Johannes and Jeffery Smith. They all have fulltime jobs in Chicago, and sing at their church in Idaho.

On their first day they held an evening prayer meeting at Trinity Chapel. The following day they visited two genocide memorial centres, one in Nyamata and the other in Gisozi.

Their schedule involved concerts at various churches, a university and a college, visiting a rehab centre for prostitutes, and participating in Umuganda.

Umuganda is a monthly community service in which people clean up their neighbourhoods, held every last Saturday of the month.

“It’s amazing to see the cultural differences in the country. There are some similarities and differences and we have a better understanding of the people, to accurately tell their story to people back home,” Kurt said.

“We share the same sense of humour and laugh at the same funny things,” he added.

“The food was amazing,” Gabe said. “It’s been very educative to see how different countries work their traffic, the schedules and how they live, and that’s something you don’t learn from Wikipedia.”

The best way to understand a culture is to gain their context and understand their background, Kurt said.

The Nairobi Chapel team was led by two Kenyans — Nikko Ochieng’ accompanied by fellow musician Noel Nderitu.

Nikko had previously been to Rwanda.

“It is beautiful to hear the diversity of music. Each country’s music is unique,” said Ochieng’.

“Music is universal, and I ask what makes my music different,” he added.

Noel said it was his first time in the country.

“I have previously visited Tanzania and recently Uganda, and sometimes we play to people with a different language, but they are receptive,” he said.