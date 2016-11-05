Saint or not, Nyerere led an exemplary life

Magazine

The then Tanganyika's Chief Minister, Julius Nyerere (L), receives Kenyan leader Jomo Kenyatta during the independence celebrations in 1961 in Dar Es Salaam, future Tanzania. PHOTO | FILE

As Tanzanians marked the 17th anniversary of Julius Nyerere’s death in October, his admirers were hoping the journey to his sainthood will smooth.

The Catholic faithful in the region who have been following the process that started in 1999 soon after his death, recite a special prayer at the annual Namugongo pilgrimage in Uganda where devotees congregate every June to commemorate the lives of Christian martyrs who were killed by Kabaka Mutesa in the 19th century. The special prayer asks God to enable the beatification of the man who ousted Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in 1979.

Nyerere’s life and works have been examined by the Catholic Congregation for the Cause of Saints, and in 2006 the Vatican opened the course for his beatification and canonisation after having conferred him the status of a Servant of God.

The Church’s endorsement of Nyerere’s life started as early as the day his death was announced. The then Bishop of Arusha, Josephat Lebulu, was quoted by a local TV station as saying: “When I heard that he has passed away I said, ‘Thank you for a job welldone.’”

If then president Benjamin Mkapa’s testimony is anything to go by, Nyerere had a revelation before his death.

Influential

Announcing Nyerere’s demise, Mkapa told the nation that the founding father had said: “I will not recover; I am dying, I know that you will cry, but have courage, I will pray for you to God.” It did not take long before a formal process began to declare Nyerere a saint.

Nyerere is revered by Tanzanians and beyond as “Mr Clean,” the man who united the 120 ethnic groups in the country and devoted his life to serving the country selflessly — a rare phenomenon in Africa then and now.

He voluntarily retired from office in 1985 but remained the most influential figure in Tanzanian politics until his death in 1999.

Nyerere built a nation from scratch, jealously protecting its natural resources and preaching the equality of its people.

He tolerated no exploitation of any kind in his country and beyond, uniting African to fight against foreign domination and oppression. Under his leadership, Tanzania became home to oppressed citizens of Southern Africa who were still struggling for independence in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Mozambique.

His aim was to get the best out of Africa’s social fabric. Under his Socialism and Self Reliance policy, he rejected the idea that an African country should depend on a Western country in one way or other, and worse, after Independence. In retirement, he recounted: “We inherited a country in which 85 per cent of the adult population was illiterate. The English governed us for 43 years. When they left, we were left with two engineers and 12 doctors.

When I resigned 91 per cent of the population was literate and practically all children attended school. We trained thousands of engineers, doctors and teachers. In 1988, Tanzania’s per capita income was $280. In 1998 this figure dropped to $140. I asked the World Bank why they failed. For the past 10 years (1988-1998) Tanzania has signed every single document the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank asked it to sign…”

Road to sainthood