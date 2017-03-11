SHORT STORY: Wrath of changing times

Magazine

He looked at the two accused and shook his head. He had thought of one of them as a potential wife for his son, to bear him a grandson who would be chief after his own son. Now he felt a deep sense of bereavement. ILLUSTRATION | JOHN NYAGAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

He was shouting at the top of his lungs trying to restore order in the room. The accusations levelled against the two people before him had shattered the quiet existence of the small community.

The customs by which they lived had spelt out interactions from the time of his father’s father and his father before him, and had defined their way of life; though unwritten, they had remained unchallenged.

But this was a different ball game altogether. Nothing of this sort had ever happened before — at least not to his knowledge.

He looked at the two accused and shook his head. He had thought of one of them as a potential wife for his son, to bear him a grandson who would be chief after his own son. Now he felt a deep sense of bereavement.

In recent times, it had become increasingly hard to enforce the old rules. Challenges, never before envisioned and therefore undocumented, presented themselves every day. The world seemed to have lost its mind. He needed to think fast in order to deliver a just ruling as was expected of him by the community that now sat in this room where countless judgements had been passed before. Half of them held stones, ready to stone the pair.

What had began as riverside murmurings had morphed into a fully-fledged conundrum that pit the whole community against the two women. The rumours that the female cousins were having a relationship had seemed absurd and far-fetched, but when confronted, they did not deny the accusations. What had begun as an enviable, close relationship between two young cousins and best friends had become the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Awakening the wrath of ancestors

Upon realising that they could no longer hide the nature of their relationship, the two young women had approached their mothers separately. What followed was an eruption of panic and pandemonium fanned by the anger of the community that would not let such a disgrace go unpunished.

The mothers openly grieved and beat their breasts, repent of the sins that had caused the Lord to deliver a punishment so grave. One threw herself into the hearth and sustained serious burns, unable to reconcile in her mind the foul words that came out of her daughter’s mouth. They rued the day the two girls had been born, cursed them to a life of pain and suffering for the pain they had inflicted on them.

Within no time, word had got round and the community stood outside the homestead baying for the blood of the girls. Their actions would not cause the gods to rain hail on them, and it was the community’s right to punish offenders who could awaken the wrath of the ancestors.

The mothers, upon realising that their daughters were going to be lynched by the angry mob, decided to hide them until evening when under the veil of darkness the two would be sent away from the little village to town where their chances of survival would be higher.

Humiliation

The plan, whose execution had been poor to say the least, had been foiled by the sentries who kept the night watch against invaders — the young women found themselves before the court at the crack of dawn the next morning.

The judge looked around once again and a young man caught his attention. He seemed to be saying something he could not make out. The young man was so angry that he was foaming at the mouth and a vein had appeared on his forehead. This was the young man betrothed to the second accused, and his anger seemed to stem from the humiliation he had suffered at the hands of his now not-to-be wife.