SHORT STORY: Someone help me! I don’t know who I am

The village chief had summoned me. Though last in the government pecking order, he held an important position in the village.

I made the mistake of visiting him on a Monday afternoon. I forgot that Monday afternoons were reserved for the weekly village baraza, where the chief communicated the government’s policies and led discussions on the various developmental agendas affecting the village. The baraza was in progress when I drove into the chief’s camp.

He saw me and immediately sent someone to come over and insist that I join them.

I strolled over to the baraza, which was being held under a N’gou tree where more than 500 villagers were seated. Some villagers were seated on stools, others on cheap plastic seats, some were perched on stones and others were on the bare ground. The chief together with six of his advisors sat facing the crowd. An invisible line separated the men from the women.

I was intending to sit at the back, but the chief called out to me and the entire crowd turned to see whom he was calling.

“Come to the front and greet your people!”

I walked to the front extending my hand to shake the chief’s hand, but he grabbed me and hugged me, which surprised me because we had never been particularly close. With one hand on my shoulder he introduced me to the crowd.

“This is one of our illustrious sons based in the city. Who, despite his many demanding duties, still makes time to pay me a visit whenever he is in the village.”

I read mischief in the chief’s words: One, it was a subtle way of informing me that here in the village he still called the shots and two, it was a reminder to the villagers that he had connections with influential people. That he was a man of influence.

“Greet the crowd! Greet your people!” The chief instructed me.

I turned around and waved to the crowd

“Amosou Jothurwa” (I salute you our people), I said.

“Warwako!” (We accept), the crowd answered in unison.

“Amosou Kendo” (Again I salute you).