SHORT STORY: Of sunsets and forests

“Come let’s go, there are thousands of hectares of forest out there. We can get lost… together,” Sean said, while feeling a calmness descend over him as he made up his mind, stood up, and held his hand out to her, asking for eternity without having to say the words. ILLUSTRATION | JOHN NYAGAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

There was a chill in the air, even though the last rays of the sun created splashes of pretty pastels across the darkening sky. River pulled her shawl tightly around her shoulders, sighing at the beautiful scenery above her.

It had been a good day and she smiled at the realisation that they had won their petition and now the magnificent forest was safe. Rousing herself from her thoughts, she joined the other activists who’d picketed with her, as they loaded up their vans and got ready to leave.

“Riv looks like she’d rather stay here for the night,” one teased as they clambered boisterously into the two vans.

“You’re right, Tom,” River said jokingly, while lingering a bit more to take a final look at the way the trees swayed in the gentle twilight breeze. A few minutes later, she jumped into the driver’s seat of the lead vehicle and drove off with her team.

They drove through the dense forest, as twilight seamlessly blended into night, and they sang songs of victory and celebration. While rounding a corner, her voice high and spirited as she joined in the singing, River suddenly saw a figure standing smack in the middle of the narrow forest road.

Her eyes blinked rapidly as she sought to determine if she was seeing things, but there was clearly a tall, regal, man standing in the middle of the road. She stepped on the brakes hard, sending the activists careening forward while the other van smashed into them.

Disoriented and shaken, she gathered herself and checked on the others. Suddenly, her window was smashed open, then her door was yanked open and strong arms grabbed her and she drowned in a pungent gas odour.

The last thing she had was a deep voice saying, “Careful! She’s to be taken alive.”

******

River knew it was time to wake up because the warm, hazy dreams were not real. Thoughts of a beautiful sunset made her want to burrow deeper into this bliss, but the memory of shattering glass yanked her awake. She opened her eyes wide and sat up as the memory of her kidnapping hit her like cold water.

Seated a few feet away, his head lolling back as he dozed in an armchair, Sean was startled by her sudden movement. He looked up and looked into beautiful, wild eyes that were looking around nervously. Then she focused on him with an intensity that shook his core. Time seemed to slow as they looked into each other’s eyes.

“I won’t hurt you,” he blurted out, his voice hoarse as he saw her eyes dart to the rifle in his hands.

River stared at the lovely, handsome, dangerous stranger. She tried to talk but her mouth was too dry. As if already in sync with her thoughts, Sean pointed to a bottle of water on a table. River shuffled to the table and quenched her thirst with the cool water.

“Who are you? What do you want? Why am I here?”