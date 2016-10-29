SHORT STORY: My hero Tom the cobbler

Magazine

Tom was a constant presence outside the tailoring shop. I think he went to church on Sundays, I am not sure, but other than that, he never missed a day of work. ILLUSTRATION | JOHN NYAGAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Everyone knew Tom. He was the dark-skinned guy who sat outside a tailoring shop along the infamous Kanu Street in Nakuru County. He sat on the ground, always surrounded by piles of shoes. His little space was fenced round by three wooden benches, where clients would sit and wait while he worked. Next to him was a shoe shiner.

Tom owned a bicycle, but I never once saw him riding it or even up on his feet. He worked on the shoes throughout the day. Over the years, his hands had been darkened and hardened by the leather and glue. I knew we came from the same tribe because he spoke the same language as my mum and dad.

Tom was a constant presence outside the tailoring shop. I think he went to church on Sundays, I am not sure, but other than that, he never missed a day of work. He would be there when I came home from school and on Saturdays too when the neighbourhood kids ran round the dusty Freehold Estate.

In the evenings, men would gather at his base and discuss politics. My father was one of those men. At dusk, Tom would pack all the shoes into a sack and store them inside the tailoring shop.

My family was neither poor nor rich. We were average. My siblings and I would be required to be extra careful with our school shoes. The school shoes would also serve as our Sunday best and so they had to last until we outgrew them. We loved playing football, so we found a way to play with our bare feet.

No hustle. But kids will always be kids, and we would forget and kick at rocks and climb trees till the shoes got torn. We would get a good beating, and then get sent to Tom with two shillings, sometimes more, depending on how badly the shoe was torn. Our shoes survived the 1990s because of Tom.

My father, a civil servant, got transferred for two years from Nakuru County to Oyugis town. When we moved back, Tom was still there. For over 15 years, he fixed shoes during the day, entertained guests in the evening and then went home long after the sun had set.

Then one day Tom died.

I was at the university when I got the news. I didn’t cry. I can’t quite out into words what I felt, but my heart was heavy and I felt a profound sense of loss. He was one of the few connections I still had with a childhood I treasured so much.

In hindsight, no one ever said they wanted to be Tom when they grew up. We all wanted to be doctors or engineers or pilots. We did not think anyone else could do Tom’s job. It was his. Tom was an institution.

People like Tom are not supposed to die.

I found out today, while reminiscing about Tom with my mum, that he was Ja Kano (one from the Kano plains in Nyanza). That is where he was buried. My father is Ja Kano too, which makes me Nya Kano.

Mum says Tom’s work was so good that there wasn’t any other cobbler for miles. Everyone brought their shoes to him. He was diligent and faithful. The unspoken truth was that Tom was king, and he had quite a following.

Today, as I sat on a bench in Nairobi, waiting for Onyango to repair my blue sandals, I missed Tom. It is six years since he passed on.