SHORT STORY: My beautiful haunting

Magazine

Adema saw her rise up from the smoke. He saw her dark skin, long hair, and charming smile. He remembered her night visits, when she would knock at his door and they would kiss and caress. Those were the days before his life with Big Ears and the fishing. ILLUSTRATION | JOHN NYAGAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Adema was down at the pond, fishing when the old train — a souvenir of British colonial rule — derailed and rammed through his wooden house.

******

It was late in the afternoon and the sun had turned into an innocuous orange ball, slowly sliding down the end of an oblivious earth like a spurned lover. Sunrays fell on the pond where Adema was squatting. His long shadow rippled on the surface of the pond.

******

Long before he walked down to the pond, whistling to himself, he had gulped down some sour milk then wiped his lips with the back of his hand. Then he locked the front door of his house and hid the keys under a flower vase. In one hand, he carried a transistor radio and in the other a fishing rod and a can of white termites.

Adema was mostly a loner who busied himself with farm work. His only companion was his dog ‘Big Ears.’ He had bought him when he was only a puppy. When Big Ears began to shed teeth, Adema started feeding him with omena. He would pour a handful of the little fish into salted warm water and watch his dog gobble it down.

Sometimes, he would put Big Ears between his legs and use a pair of pliers to remove his loose teeth.

*****

Regina’s ghost would float through the house, whispering sweet words and humming lullabies.

One day, a bedraggled boy discovered Regina’s dangling body in an abandoned stone house on the outskirts of the village, near the river. The house was a long way off from the nearest dirt road. To get to it one had to wade through acres of tall grass and a neglected sugarcane plantation. The boy found her lifeless body swinging on the rope.

The night before she hanged herself, Adema had been expecting her at his wooden house.

******

Big Ears lay on the side of the pond growling playfully. He would leap into the water and catch fish with his teeth. He would drop the fish in a bucket and then watch his master catch more fish with his rod.

Children rushed up the hill to count the train cars. Others raced down the track trying to keep up with it.