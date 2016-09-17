SHORT STORY: Miriam's voyage of doom

Magazine

Miriam, now elated and invigorated, tried to estimate how far off they were. Suddenly, a gust of wind rocked the boat violently, then it overturned. She tried to grab Lila before they went swirling into the darkness. ILLUSTRATION | JOHN NYAGAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Miriam was perched 50 feet above crashing waves and jagged boulders. She sat with her feet dangling off the edge of a cliff. The view was breathtaking. The wild beauty of the open ocean contrasted with the waves crashing against the rocks, booming as they sent plumes of salty sea-water spraying high up into the air.

Miriam had grown up on this island, and she knew the sea could be both cruel and kind.

“Ma,” a little squeaky voice called out to her.

She got up on her feet quickly and cautiously, and turned to look at the little child running up the hill towards her. Miriam smiled, feeling a warmth spreading through her chilled bones; she had been sitting and staring for too long.

“I’m coming Lila. I told you not to leave the house,” she yelled as she began her descent.

Miriam got to Lila, her four-year-old, and picked her up. Lila broke into fits of laughter as Miriam tickled her.

The little girl’s laughter was like bubbles of music in the air.

Miriam also laughed, as she swung the little girl onto her hip and walked briskly down the hill.

They reached their small house, one among many in a place far removed from the beauty she’d just been immersing herself in. Letting herself in, she put a sleeping Lila onto the threadbare bed and began to light a fire.

She placed a small pot filled with water to boil, and prepared to cook some porridge with the last bit of flour they had. Suddenly, a wave of emotion washed over her, causing her to gasp and hold back a sob, as the reality that she and her daughter were starving hit her.

“Ma,” said Lila.

Pulling herself together, she forced herself to smile, and turned around to put Lila on her lap.

“Have I told you the story of the mermaids? They live in the deep, blue sea and rule over all the creatures there,” she started, and continued telling the story as she finished cooking the porridge, poured it in a bowl and fed her daughter.

That night, as Miriam blew out the lamp and crawled onto the mattress next to Lila, she said a short prayer pleading for help and mercy. She closed her eyes, ignored her hunger pangs and tried to get some sleep.