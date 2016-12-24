SHORT STORY: Inmate 708 is on the loose!

Magazine

The dull buzz of the cell doors unlocking for the morning roll call startled her awake. She pulled herself out of bed, exhausted with the two hours of fitful sleep she’d had. ILLUSTRATION | JOHN NYAGAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

She burrowed into the ground ferociously, her fingers digging up handfuls of loose, moist dirt, a welcome relief from the concrete she’d dug through two days ago.

Her heart beat with a steady but heavy thump; her breathing was ragged but measured, an artist anxious as they put their finishing touches on a master-piece. “This is it,” Kiyana thought as she shovelled the dirt into the toilet bowl beside her, “I won’t get another shot after this.”

**********************

“Inmate 708, against the wall,” the warder barked, and begun the mandatory room search, under the bed and mattress, inside the pillow... Kiyana stood, rapt at attention, her eyes straight ahead, staring blankly at nothing. She’d long since developed an air of detachment, so much so she unnerved both warders and prisoners alike, and thus managed to exist largely undisturbed.

“Clear!” the brusque warder yelled, as she marched Kiyana out of the room by the arm. In the corridor, iridescent light bulbs cast a dull glow on the long row of prisoners standing outside their cells.

They shuffled in line to breakfast, a miserable and oft dangerous affair, where tasteless gruel in a bowl was hurriedly gulped down before the “normal” exacting of last night’s wrongs between rivals occurred. These sporadic fights were not serious anymore, usually a squabble with a few blows exchanged, a tooth or two knocked loose.

This morning, Kiyana nervously eyed inmate 364. A hardened, longtime prisoner, 364 had the reputation of being vindictive and vicious, nothing to lose with a life sentence to serve. And Kiyana had insulted her the night before.

364 got up after finishing her porridge to return her bowl; she was going to pass right behind Kiyana. Inhaling deeply and closing her eyes, Kiyana counted the paces her attacker would have to go through. Then she slid down her chair and under the table, just as 364 leaped toward her. Emerging ready on the other side of the table, Kiyana flung the bowl she still clutched in her hands at 364’s face, further enraging the already charging woman.

Kiyana leaped onto the table and begun to punch and kick 364, her lanky body executing her moves with feline grace.

“I’m going to kill you, you hear me!” 364 screamed as she was dragged off to solitary, coughing and spluttering and spitting out teeth.

Kiyana stood impassively, a juxtaposition of the crazed woman she had been just a minute before. She had stopped her assault as soon as a beefy guard lunged at her, and had calmly allowed herself to be pulled away, stating simply, “She came at me first.”

Still, a fight was a fight. But there was no need for solitary confinement for this one, thought the head guard, a matronly figure in her fifties. She seemed level-headed unlike most of the other ones…

“Put her in her cell. Lock-up the whole day as punishment.”