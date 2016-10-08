SHORT STORY: Finding the strength to shout enough

Magazine

Linda swung at her husband's head again and hit him hard. He fell to the floor with a thud. Stella grabbed Linda’s arm to stop her from turning his head into mush. ILLUSTRATION | JOHN NYAGAH

"Why did you take so long to open the gate?” James shouted at Linda. He threw his black jacket on the coffee table over a bowl of bananas and mangoes.

“So you want your assassins to kill me at the gate? Is that it? Is that the plan?” he bellowed as she swiftly went on her knees.

She greeted him politely, the way her mother had taught her.

“Welcome home, sir. How was your day?”

He looked down at her. She was still in her black trouser suit from work.

“Hmm, how do you think I am? Are the children already asleep?” he asked as he walked past her to sit on the brown rocking chair next to the TV. The 10 o’clock news was about to start.

“I’m sorry for the delay in opening the gate. I’ll make sure Edgar opens it faster tomorrow. You will not be delayed at the gate again, sir,” she said, trying to appease him.

“I see you have just come in from your other men. Should I have married the maid? She spends more time with the children more than you who claims to be their mother,” he said angrily.

Her voice rose slightly, “No, sir. I put them to bed myself. We were doing homework so I did not get to change. I was home by 6pm,” she said reassuringly.

He looked past her bowed head to the kitchen. The little window in the dining room leading to the kitchen was slightly open and he could see the kitchen lights were on.

“Am I going to eat my hands?” he snapped.

Linda clumsily jumped to her feet, “No, sir! Your food is coming,” she said.

******

She almost collided with Stella, their house-help, who had emerged from the kitchen carrying a tray with his supper. Stella apologised for the delay as she handed Linda the tray.