SHORT STORY: Beautiful spy on a mission (Part II)

Karen held on to the rope even more tightly. Then she mustered all her strength and kicked Marcus full in the face. Stunned, he lost his grip on her and dropped like a stone, breaking the still, glassy surface of the lake with a loud splash. ILLUSTRATION | JOHN NYAGAH | TEA

Karen only had seconds and she could almost hear them tick by as she watched in fascination, Marcus falling to the ground. Time seemed to stand still in that moment as she watched him go down like a puppet whose strings have been cut; how his mouth remained open as he gasped for breath. Then, the moment passed and the world came alive again.

She slowly pulled herself up on her feet, ignoring the sick feeling that was settling into the pit of her stomach. Marcus was lying still at her feet. She knew his men would soon come looking for their boss, so she must leave quickly.

Karen steadied herself and just as she was about to start running, a hand grabbed her ankle, and yanked her down to the ground. She fell hard, smacking her head on the dry ground.

“You were going to leave without saying goodbye?” Marcus said menacingly. Like the proverbial drowning man, he was holding onto her leg like it was an anchor. His need for revenge was great.

Karen’s heart beat even faster as she looked into the gleaming eyes staring menacingly at her. Her gun lay feet away from her. She was jarred from the fall, her senses dulled.

He twisted her ankles hard, tightening his hold on her. Karen thrashed about, panic and helplessness overwhelming her. She couldn’t loosen his grip. This was it, she thought, all the fight draining out of her as she rested her head on the cool, damp ground.

The sky was dark and Karen lost herself in its nothingness, barely aware of Marcus slowly dragging himself closer towards her. She kept staring up until she saw a small light blinking. Was it a star? A bright star that was getting bigger and louder the more she stared at it!

Just as her mind was about to give in to the pain and terror, the dull but steady throb sounding in the night sky pulled her back from the precipice. It was the extraction team.

The helicopter with its piercingly bright searchlight distracted Marcus for a brief second. He turned his head and loosened his grip, stunned by the aircraft flying towards them.

A second was all Karen needed. She raised her free leg up high then kicked down with all the force she could onto Marcus’ injured shoulder. He was left screaming in pain as Karen dragged herself out of his reach, picked up her gun and started running despite her body aching.

She still had to break free of this damn maze and get to a spot where the helicopter could safely lower a rope. She could hear guns firing behind her. Marcus’s men were shooting at the helicopter. Bracing herself for the pain, Karen began to push through the hedge, feeling the sharp branches and dry twigs tear her skin. She emerged on the other side, battered and shivering.

“Agent, come in. Prepare for extraction by the lake. Repeat, extraction by the lake.”

The calm voice coming from some distance away spurred Karen into action. She could see the small, glossy black lake bordering Marcus’s property, not too far up ahead. Holstering her gun, she begun to ran, only slowed down by the limp in her leg.