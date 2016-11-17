SHORT STORY: Beautiful spy on a mission (Part I)

Magazine

Karen tried lifting herself up from the ground but she was dizzy. Marcus started walking towards her. She frantically moved her hands through the grass trying to find a sharp branch to defend herself. Then she felt the cold, steely object just as Marcus stood right next to her. She quickly lifted the gun, took aim and fired. ILLUSTRATION | JOHN NYAGAH | TEA

Her feet left marks on the soft wet earth as Karen ran faster and faster, the train of her black, silky dress flowing behind her like a shadow. She was a blurry shadow in the dark night. She kept running while clutching a tiny pouch with a hard drive.

******

The maze of hedges around the huge mansion stretched for an acre in all directions. There was only one road leading to the house and it was heavily guarded. Marcus had many reasons to be paranoid. It therefore came as a surprise to Karen, how easy it was to infiltrate his organisation and get direct access to him in only a few weeks.

The more she spent time with him the more she realised how lonely he was and how he hid it behind anger and violence. Marcus was a wanted criminal and her mission was to get proof to convict him and finally put him behind bars.

“Find her now!” his voice rang out somewhere away to her left, his ruthless tone an eerie affirmation of her thoughts about his nature.

“Bring her to me!”

Karen stopped dead, her breathing controlled and her muscles tense as she listened for the men while plotting her route out. She’d memorised the maze and knew where all the guards were stationed. It was only now as she stood there, listening to the sounds of the men closing in all around her, that she realised she couldn’t truly anticipate the movements of all the men. She was at a loss as to the best way out.

She closed her eyes, took a deep breath and let her survival instincts take over. When she opened her eyes, all her senses were heightened. She was no longer the hunted.

Marcus couldn’t just stand by and watch the men try to capture her. He yelled an order at his men, walked into the foyer and picked up a loaded rifle off an ornate table.

She had fooled him. She had betrayed him and the thought filled him with bitter rage. He would not let her get away. He marched out and a dozen of his men followed behind.

“You’ll never get out, Karen!” he yelled, his anger mounting. The night was still and dark.

Karen stopped again, chilled by the coldness in his voice. He was out to kill her for her betrayal. She quickly dialled a number on her smartwatch. She started to get frazzled because once she made the call every guard within earshot would know where she was. She had to be ready.

“Agent 18, requesting extraction. Priority level, 5,” she said, clearly and precisely because she couldn’t afford to repeat herself.

“Did you hear that?”