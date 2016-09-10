SHORT STORY: A pig, a hammer and rain

Magazine

ILLUSTRATION | JOHN NYAGAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The noises the pig was making were horrifying, enough to wake ghosts. They filled Joel’s ears and he wondered what had possessed him to go through with this.

However, he was thankful for the rain because it drowned out the sound so their teachers couldn’t hear them as they grabbed for the pig when it slipped out of his grasp. Its grey hide had been dirtied by the mud. The pig kept trying to get away and he realised just how strong the animal was.

They each grabbed one of its limbs and Peter slipped its head into the burlap sack. Oddly, as soon as they had stuffed it in, it went quiet as the string was wound round the sack. Then they all stood in the rain and smiled at each other with the kind of recklessness that only begins to fade at eighteen. They were two years from becoming adults.

They paused to catch their breath even as the rain and thunder continued. Joel could only make out the faces of his friends when the lightning would strike across the dark night.

“Ok, let’s go to the shed,” Andrew directed and they all grabbed the pig and followed. They all obeyed Andrew without question because in their two years in high school he had never steered them wrong. It had been his plan to get the pig and eat it tonight.

The motivation for stealing the pig, killing it and cooking it themselves was the meagre school meals. The servings were not enough to satisfy the appetites of growing boys.

Joel felt for the hammer. Getting it had required ingenuity and a hefty bribe. Even as daring as Andrew was, he insisted on the importance of planning. The plan involved Joel throwing the huge metal rod that he used to ring the school bell into the pit latrine then organising a search around the school the next day.

After the search proved futile, they bribed the equipment master to ensure he replaced the rod with a hammer. The bribe had cost them a week’s worth of pocket money. But they considered it worthwhile because they would get a hearty meal out of it.

They hauled the pig to the shed used to store hay.

“You’re sure you can kill this pig, Sam?” Joel asked as he gave him the hammer.

“Why do you even doubt me. I told you all I need is a hammer,” Sam replied matter-of-factly as he killed the pig.

“Let’s pray for our food,” Sam said as he stood up and they all looked down at the lifeless pig, “We thank you oh Lord for the delicious meal we are about to eat. We pray for fire and thank you for the sound of the water around us.” Then they all said “Amen” in unison.

Joel had killed a cow before and he remembered how dramatic that had been. The memory still stayed with him but he focused on how full he would soon be. He pushed away thoughts of how inhumane they had been by killing the pig using a hammer.

Andrew took out a knife and began skinning the pig. Joel’s mood improved the more they gutted the animal. He could already imagine the taste of the pork after roasting it.