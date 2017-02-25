SHORT STORY: Present at the end of life

Magazine

I have always been there, hidden behind the veil; lurking like an unrelenting stalker. I am a friend of the shadows, the backways and the hidden alleys, where men of honour do not like to go in the daylight.

The sadness in her eyes was tangible. I watched as she weaved her way through the crowded train station and sat next to a group of teenagers chattering loudly and playing music on their phones.

A keen observer would have noticed conflict and confusion. I watched her blink to keep the tears away, and almost sympathised.

I do not like to show my face to the living; when I do, they don’t make it out alive.

My work has taken me from the freezing sub-zero temperatures of Vostok, a research station in Princess Elizabeth Land, Antarctica, to the scorching heat of the Lut Desert in Iran.

I cause pain, I am a reality many would much rather ignore. People waltz through life, tiptoeing around me, wishing me away.

My tasks are as heavy as Atlas holding up the world on his shoulders.

And I have seen it all; those who put up a fight so spirited one would think they stood a chance, and the others who smile when they recognise me — the final chapter in their lives. These are the aged and the terminally ill. Or those that summon me with their own hands.

Most hope for a dignified exit, one that remains forever enshrined in the history books.

**************************

And so I watched her sitting on the bench at the train station, struggling with the thought in her head that there was no other way out. I knew the circumstances that had led her to this point in her life — and it bothered me that her path, though paved with good intentions, had been such a slippery slope.

It had been a busy day. At the stroke of midnight I had taken a nun who had come to me through the hands of one of the orphans she cared for. I had gone to the hospital to snatch away an elderly woman and a new-born. The work needs to get done.

The different countries I had been to all day and every person I had taken had led me to this moment right here, watching this girl in her final moments.

With every rule, there are exceptions; she was one of mine. I had first met her when she was born. Her labour had been difficult and her mother had not made it. As her mother and I walked away, I looked back at her, pale, fragile and struggling for air. It was not her time yet, and I knew our paths would cross someday. I checked in on her from time to time — there was something about her.