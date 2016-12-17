SHORT STORY: Her saviour came from the blue

Magazine

Even as my mother bid me goodbye I knew that no one would believe my story, that the old man had fallen from the balcony after missing a blow he had aimed at me to punish me for confronting him before people. ILLUSTRATION | JOHN NYAGAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The whole world had witnessed my suffering. Would the same witnesses charge me guilty when I had been rendered helpless!

No amount of years in jail would take away the great relief that I had accorded my mother. Whether it was intentional or not, she deserved a break from the heartrending life she had led for decades.

After all, I had promised her that just before he had got into my way and until then he had not done anything right as it should have been his choice to bring her in as second wife.

Would mother ever believe that I never did it? That what had happened had been circumstantial enough to incriminate me?

Fast paced footsteps startled me from my rest in the dark, tiny and filthy room, which was soon to become my permanent home.

“You have been listed as one of the speakers at your father’s requiem mass,” said Constable Muruka.

He dashed out without a word.

But why? What was I going to say to them.

I had neither the guts nor the energy but I had to do it for her. To create a fictitious atmosphere for that so that she would understand me. And that I was going to be fine when I knew that would never happen.

Was that a tactful way of Waiswa getting revenge on me or maybe not just him alone but the whole family?

He was the saddest of all since my father passed away immediately after I had thwarted his plan to have him disinherit my mum and I by brainwashing him into believing what the village mouthpiece Nyalwal had uncompromisingly said about my mother.

The crowd welcomed me with unexpected murmurs. “Let her be!” they said. This confirmed my previous thoughts.

I was sure that some of them had crowned me heroine of the moment because of my act of exceptional bravery. If only they knew the truth... The mass was already underway. I was directed to the family’s tent.

Mother took one look at me and I saw the anguish on her face. How was she going to cope with our villages’ lashing tongues? On my left was my dad’s first family, Waiswa sitting on the right hand side.