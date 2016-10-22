Magazine
SHORT STORY: Strong instinct to flee from the monsters
- First off, let me assure you that you are safe. You can trust the people around you. They are here to help like they have in the past. Second, the reason that you are in the hospital is because you are unwell. You are schizophrenic and every once in a while, you get an episode.
This has been the longest morning ever. For a moment, I thought that my clock was broken. Well, it is one o’clock now and I can finally go for my lunch break.
I get up from my desk and head towards the cafeteria, stretching my aching joints. I feel like I have been through the wringer. It must be because I haven’t slept much these past few weeks. My insomnia is definitely getting the better of me.
I walk over to the vending machine, grab a soda and sit down at my usual table with my lunch box. I don’t really feel like eating. Come to think of it, I don’t even remember what I packed for lunch. It can’t be that exciting. With a sigh, I open the lunch box and instead of some unappetising meal, I find a note.
“Cancel all your appointments, don’t go home and don’t trust anyone.”
I stare for a minute, not understanding what is going on. The note isn’t signed but the handwriting looks familiar. I flip through my calendar to see what I have down for the afternoon. The name I see jotted down for 2pm makes my blood run cold. I feel like I have stepped into a fog. I’m not sure what is happening but I feel like I am in danger.
As I get up from the table, I notice a woman in glasses staring at me from across the room.
I ran out of the building and into my car, fumbling to get my keys into the ignition. Once I get it started, I speed out of the parking lot, narrowly missing a pedestrian as I join the main road.
I am now in full-blown panic mode and in no condition to be driving. I also have no idea where I am headed. I keep taking a look in the rear view mirror but I don’t see the woman from the cafeteria in any of the cars behind me.
Just as I am beginning to relax a little, I get a call. The caller ID says “don’t answer EVER” and the panic instantly returns. Who is calling and why shouldn’t I answer their call? None of what is happening makes any sense to me. I slam on the brakes just before I ram into the back of the car in front of me. This is ridiculous. I need to get a grip and figure out what is going on.
As I am looking for a spot where I can pull over, a policeman on a motorcycle pulls up alongside my car and flags me down. I do as he says and open my window.
Apparently I have been weaving about in traffic and he thinks I have been drinking. Should I tell him that I am being followed? I immediately remember that the note said I shouldn’t trust anyone and I keep my mouth shut. He asks me for my licence and as he is looking at it, I put the car in drive and take off. There is something about the look in his eyes that spooked me.
I see him shouting and waving his arms about before jumping on his bike and taking off after me. Looking back to the road, the last thing I see before blacking out is a tree.
My head is pounding. I slowly open my eyes and see a white ceiling. I hear a machine beeping nearby and realise that I am in a hospital bed.
“You are awake!” I turn in the direction of the voice and see my sister sitting in a chair beside my bed.
“What happened?” I ask her and she informs me that I have been in an accident but the doctor says that I am going to be okay. She asks me why I was running away from the police and I have no idea what to tell her.