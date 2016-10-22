SHORT STORY: Strong instinct to flee from the monsters

Magazine

I walk over to the vending machine, grab a soda and sit down at my usual table with my lunch box. I don’t really feel like eating. Come to think of it, I don’t even remember what I packed for lunch. It can’t be that exciting. With a sigh, I open the lunch box and instead of some unappetising meal, I find a note. ILLUSTRATION | JOHN NYAGAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

This has been the longest morning ever. For a moment, I thought that my clock was broken. Well, it is one o’clock now and I can finally go for my lunch break.

I get up from my desk and head towards the cafeteria, stretching my aching joints. I feel like I have been through the wringer. It must be because I haven’t slept much these past few weeks. My insomnia is definitely getting the better of me.

I walk over to the vending machine, grab a soda and sit down at my usual table with my lunch box. I don’t really feel like eating. Come to think of it, I don’t even remember what I packed for lunch. It can’t be that exciting. With a sigh, I open the lunch box and instead of some unappetising meal, I find a note.

“Cancel all your appointments, don’t go home and don’t trust anyone.”

I stare for a minute, not understanding what is going on. The note isn’t signed but the handwriting looks familiar. I flip through my calendar to see what I have down for the afternoon. The name I see jotted down for 2pm makes my blood run cold. I feel like I have stepped into a fog. I’m not sure what is happening but I feel like I am in danger.

As I get up from the table, I notice a woman in glasses staring at me from across the room.

I ran out of the building and into my car, fumbling to get my keys into the ignition. Once I get it started, I speed out of the parking lot, narrowly missing a pedestrian as I join the main road.

I am now in full-blown panic mode and in no condition to be driving. I also have no idea where I am headed. I keep taking a look in the rear view mirror but I don’t see the woman from the cafeteria in any of the cars behind me.

Just as I am beginning to relax a little, I get a call. The caller ID says “don’t answer EVER” and the panic instantly returns. Who is calling and why shouldn’t I answer their call? None of what is happening makes any sense to me. I slam on the brakes just before I ram into the back of the car in front of me. This is ridiculous. I need to get a grip and figure out what is going on.

As I am looking for a spot where I can pull over, a policeman on a motorcycle pulls up alongside my car and flags me down. I do as he says and open my window.

Apparently I have been weaving about in traffic and he thinks I have been drinking. Should I tell him that I am being followed? I immediately remember that the note said I shouldn’t trust anyone and I keep my mouth shut. He asks me for my licence and as he is looking at it, I put the car in drive and take off. There is something about the look in his eyes that spooked me.

I see him shouting and waving his arms about before jumping on his bike and taking off after me. Looking back to the road, the last thing I see before blacking out is a tree.

My head is pounding. I slowly open my eyes and see a white ceiling. I hear a machine beeping nearby and realise that I am in a hospital bed.

“You are awake!” I turn in the direction of the voice and see my sister sitting in a chair beside my bed.