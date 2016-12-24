Rwenzori sculptors shine in bronze art

Magazine

Jon Buck’s imposing bronze sculpture ‘Bird in the bush’ installed outside the gallery in Kasese. PHOTO | MORGAN MBABAZI

Some 375 kilometres west of Uganda’s capital Kampala and at the foot of the imposing ranges of the famous Mountains of the Moon, lies a unique art gallery and production house. Probably the only one of its kind in the region.

Welcome to Rwenzori Founders, an art centre, sculpture gallery, foundry and coffee bar. Located 11 kilometres north of Kasese town off the Fort Portal-Kasese Road, the centre at Kyemihoko is pioneering the art of bronze sculpting in the region as a full-fledged bronze sculpting centre.

“I have just cut off the unwanted metal parts on this guinea fowl sculpture by Isaac Okwir,” Julius Mbugheki tells a team of journalists.

Mbugheki has just switched off the loud angle grinder that he has used to cut off the protruding parts of the art piece.

I had many questions on bronze sculpting and also about the choice of the remote Kasese district to locate the foundry in a country and region whose appreciation of art is still so low.

But Mbugheki is less bothered about location and more interested in speaking about his work. So he explains some more: “After this I am going to remove these remaining stumps or protrusions using a linisher machine and then I will recreate the texture according to the original art piece. If I find a hole on the surface I will wield the hole with bronze and compact the wielded part,” he adds. Mbugheki, 32, is a metal mechanical fabricator.

The upright guinea fowl sculpture, weighing about 3.5 kilogrammes will then go through the final bronze casting stage of patination that involves polishing and addition of colour through oxidation.

Left: Julius Mbugheki, a metal mechanical fabricator; and right, David Bwambale’s bronze sculpture titled “Crane couple”. PHOTO | MORGAN MBABAZI

Mbugheki is one of a handful of skilled craftsmen at Rwenzori Founders. The first of its kind in Uganda, the bronze foundry and gallery was established in 2008 by the United Kingdom-funded Rwenzori Sculpture Foundation and Ugandan artists have been working with European artists to create remarkable sculptures that are gaining recognition around the world.

Made in Uganda

A selection of sculptures are always on show and for sale in the gallery. Bronze and Moroto soapstone and marble by the Karamoja Sculpture Group (located to the far northeast of the country) are the primary materials here. The sculptures have been created as a result of workshops and residencies supported by the foundation.

The award-winning Rwenzori Sculpture Gallery and Bronze Foundry held an exhibition at the Uganda National Museum in Kampala in October under the theme “Made in Uganda” with a price tag of between $40– $5,000 per item for the piece on display.

The sculptors whose pieces were shown were Ann Christopher, David Bwambale, Emmanuel Basaza, Eria Sane Nsubuga, Isaac Okwir, Jon Buck, Jonathan Kingdon, Peter Oloya, Steve Mwesigwa and Sue Freeborough.

Buck has researched and designed over 30 clan totems based on local traditions and tribal symbols some of which were displayed at the “Made in Uganda” exhibition.