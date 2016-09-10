Rwandan techie who enjoys weekend Bujumbura visits

Magazine

Bareme Austin is a Rwandan techpreneur, co-founder and country manager of NCR-Switch, a company that offers electronic payment solutions. PHOTO | ANDREW I KAZIBWE

Bareme Austin is a techpreneur, co-founder and country manager of NCR-Switch, a company that offers electronic payment solutions— from interbank switching of ATMs to point of sales. He has over 20 years experience in the field.

Bareme studied at Consolata School in Nairobi, Kenya for his primary education. He later joined Saint Mary’s College Kisubi High School. He later joined Makerere University in Uganda where he pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration before joining the switching business.

He went into the electronic payment field with BANKCOM, a company he started with his friends in Uganda. They later sold it to Inter-Switch Nigeria, and set up NCR-Switch.

NCR-Switch opened a branch in Rwanda 12 years ago and with the growth in the the banking sector, ATMs in Rwanda have increased to over 250 from fewer than 30 in the period. Currently NCR-Switch is managing infrastructure for about seven banks in Rwanda, five in Burundi and is eying the market in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

What’s your off-duty passion?

I have been involved with startups since graduating from university and even before that. This has grown into an interest. Starting a venture or project and seeing it grow into a viable entity is something of pride and passion for me. There is thus a bit of a grey area between what I do for work and my off duty interests. But I also love playing golf.

If you hadn’t turned into who you are now, what would you be?

That is a tough one [Laughs]. I think I would be in private business not related to IT, but ideally I am not the kind of guy who prefers to sit in a corporate structure, I prefer to have freedom to interact and make decisions.

What signifies your personal style?

My attitude I guess. I like structured consistent things and achieving targets and I am not very spontaneous.

How do you manage your wardrobe?

I am not sure I give much thought to that. I dress in whatever I feel comfortable in.

When in East Africa, where are you most likely to be whiling away your time on a Saturday afternoon?