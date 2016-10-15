Beauty queen turns author of children’s books

Magazine

Peace Kwizera's (right) Oh Rwandan Child. PHOTO | ANDREW KAZIBWE

Her journey to the Miss Rwanda Beauty pageant, where she emerged the first runner-up and was crowned Miss Photogenic, led Peace Kwizera to write a book.

Unlike most publications by or about Rwandans that usually address history, research or older scholars, Oh Rwandan Child targets readers aged six and above.

“It was a way through which I could share my vision with the rest of the world, and writing for children is just the right step,” Kwizera said. With sentences that rhyme, the author encourages children to follow their dreams.

“Did you know you were a creative, geek, leader, wise, fast, healer, builder, had wings, singer?” the child is asked.

The book has illustrations of groups of children holding on to their dreams which they share with a teacher.

“We placed much emphasis on illustrations. A child sees themselves dressed in that lab coat as a doctor, or on that stadium as a footballer ready to score,” said Peace, who also co-hosts “Rise and Shine,” a popular Rwandan TV show.

She says she realised that there was a gap in career guidance in schools and among schoolchildren. Local publishing house Imagine We Rwanda welcomed her dream and published her book.

Kwizera’s book project attracted sponsors like Grand Legacy Hotel, Tigo Rwanda, Inkstain Illustrations and Reach For Change Rwanda. “It has been a great experience so far and feedback from parents has been encouraging,” she said.