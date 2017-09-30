Ubumwe: Rooftop dining with a view

By JEFFERSON RUMANYIKA

Rooftop bars and restaurants have become a recent trend in the hotel industry.

Ubumwe Grande Hotel is one such hotel on Kigali city’s skyline. It’s located in the central business district, adjacent to the Ministry of Finance and opposite The Grand Pension Plaza. The Rooftop Rendezvous Bar and Grill is located on the top floor of the eight storey building.

The bar has a spectacular panoramic view of the city. The black and beige themed interior décor evokes a sense of wellbeing, with the wooden finish ceramic tiles creating a good feng shui.

Simple Plan’s song Jet Lag was playing in the background as I awaited for my order to be filled.

However, despite the beautiful ambience, the restaurant’s service is wanting. The waiter was quick to attend to me but didn’t seem to fully understand the offerings on their food menu and had to enquire from another attendant.

After perusing through the menu, I settled for a steak roll sandwich for my late lunch.

The sandwich is made of spicy sirloin steak topped with caramelised onions served on a Portuguese roll with blue cheese, accompanied by a modest portion of chips.

The chips were a bit too crunchy for my liking. The sirloin steak was tender and paired well with the blue feta cheese with the fresh roll which made for a filling lunch.

Steak roll sandwich served with chips, at the Rooftop Rendezvous Bar and Grill. PHOTO | JEFFERSON RUMANYIKA | NATION

Rooftop Rendezvous Bar and Grill’s menu has a selection of popular African and continental dishes.

The starter options include teriyaki beef salad, chicken tikka salad, Greek salad and spinach and feta ravioli. The main course dishes offer grilled beef or chicken brochettes, poached line fish, pan fried chicken breast, grilled beef fillet and Couscous crumbled goat cutlets, which are served with chips.

For vegetarians, the restaurant offers a vegetable curry made with local market vegetables served with rice and sambals.

The resturant also serves burgers and pizzas in case you are looking for a faster food option.

There is an executive bar with a wide choice of soft drinks, fresh juices, local and imported beers, ciders, wine, sparkling champagne, aperitifs, gin, vodka, premium and deluxe whiskeys and cocktails.

The infinity pool adjacent to the rooftop bar is open if you want to take a dip.