Prawn, avocado sushi for lunch

Boiled lobster with dipping sauce; avocado and prawn sushi and miso soup. PHOTO | NELLY MIMMIE

I am not a person easily susceptible to trends or following the crowd, which is probably why I hadn’t tried Japanese food until now.

I feel like Japan has such a strong culture that it does not insist on being understood or accepted, but commands respect. Most of their foods follows this mantra in their uniqueness.

I went to Cheka Japanese Izakaya located off James Gichuru road in Nairobi to try out the cuisine.

The restaurant, located in a serene environment, offers authentic Japanese food with a well crafted menu. They offer low dining tables with comfortable cushions to sit on and sandals because you remove your shoes.

Their service is very good and they ensure that the guests are comfortable. There are stools to sit on when just having a drink. They offer rice wine either in a glass or in a bottle.

Their menu is written in Japanese and translated into English. They have different menus for lunch and dinner. The lunch menu, priced at Ksh800 ($8) for any meal, comes with an accompanying Miso soup. The soup is richly flavoured and vegetable cuts and seafood add great texture.

I enjoyed their egg rolls, which were well flavoured and beautifully garnished. My favourite was the potato salad, which was chilled, dressed and seasoned well.

For the main course, I had the prawn and avocado sushi, which was very tasty. The rice was sweet, sticky and the prawn slices had a very nice texture to them and I could still taste the flavours of the marinade. I did not care much for the wasabi on the side because it was quite hot.

My lunch date had lobster and the portion was quite large. It came with different sauces that added to the flavour of the fish.

I also had some brown tea, which had a rich, earthy flavour.

I drank it while hot and without any sugar and it was amazing.