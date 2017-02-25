Read and dine at Kigali’s Shokola

Magazine

The Shokola Storyteller’s Café, on the rooftop of the Kigali Public Library, menu has a contemporary mix of international dishes. . PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Smaller Kigali restaurants have redefined the narrative of fine dining. They are offering tasty food in beautiful spaces where people can wine and dine and enjoy good service.

Shokola is one such example. It is a local coffeehouse that opened in 2008, and has two branches in Rwanda — one in Kimihurura next to the IFAK secondary school and the other, Shokola Storyteller’s Café, on the rooftop of the Kigali Public Library.

Waiters wearing dashikis smile as you place your order, giving you their undivided attention.

One wall has ankara designs, giving an African feel to the room. Black and white wall murals make up a dramatic backdrop for the light wood furniture and the hard wood floor, and plants add to the feel of nature.

There are soothing melodies playing in the background. Bloggers and businessmen alike work away with a big latte by their side. There is a small library with free Wi-Fi.

Shokola’s menu has a contemporary mix of international dishes. It has Greek and Mediterranean inspired salads, and a variety of freshly made juices and smoothies.

If you have a healthy appetite, you should try their Mediterranean salad. It consists of feta cheese, a generous portion of cucumber, chopped onions, halved tomatoes, lettuce with chicken garnished with olive oil, served with bread. The salad is presented with tortillas and guacamole as starters.

The vegetables are served cold and are delightfully fresh like they came straight out of the garden. The savoury taste of the feta cheese meshes well with the juicy tender chicken.

You don’t need to make reservations to get a table.

The restaurant is ideal for groups, or individuals. Many people also choose to go there to work undisturbed.