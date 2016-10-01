RESTAURANT REVIEW: Top of The Larder

Magazine

Left, the sushi station at The Larder, Radisson Blu, Kigali; and right, chef Hassan Massood. PHOTOS | CYRIL NDEGEYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Over the past five years, Rwanda’s hospitality industry has grown. The entry of Carlson Rezidor’s Radisson Blu into the Rwandan market this year led to Kigali being ranked as the most attractive city in East Africa by the global hospitality industry at the recently concluded Annual Hotel Expansion Summit in Dar es Salaam.

The Radisson Blu Hotel and Convention Centre, is resplendent in blue, yellow and green lights.

The Larder, one of Radisson Blu’s restaurants, is open all day and serves local favourites as well as international dishes with an African twist.

We received a warm welcome when we arrived, and were ushered into the restaurant by a smiling hostess.

The plush open arm beige chairs paired with the minimalist designed table made for a perfect setting.

The Spanish-themed interior décor in grey and black, made for a calm modern look.

Smooth jazz music accompanied by the divine aroma of different cuisines wafted through the air, whetting my appetite.

Shimmering lights from the ornately elegant chandeliers added to the beautiful setting.

The dining room looks out onto a decorated patio, overlooking a swimming pool with a fountain.

The Larder’s buffet is a combination of Rwandan and international cuisine.

Executive chef Hassan Massood said, “The idea was to create an ‘Everything for Everybody’ restaurant that would fuse a little bit of African, Mediterranean and Intercontinental cuisine.”

Hassan, a Mauritian national, has worked at various international chains in Dubai and China. He is passionate about food.

For starters, I had the salmon crepe with a spicy tuna roll accompanied by Greek and Rose beef salad with feta cheese.

There was a wide selection of meats in the buffet, and the vegetables were fresh.