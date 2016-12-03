Practising good inflight hygiene

Magazine

My biggest fear about flying was amplified after watching the series The Strain. It is about an extremely dark and twisted form of alien life that is being transported in an aeroplane full of passengers, who are all found dead.

You’re probably thinking that it’s just fiction and nothing to get all wired about.

But, here is something that is not fiction; your typical airliner is home to a cocktail of germs, bacteria and tonnes of other disease-causing microbes.

With the Christmas travel period nearing, as many rush to spend the holidays with their loved ones, the state of onboard hygiene is something worth exploring.

The aircraft cabin will usually have low humidity due to pressurisation. The low humidity dries the mucus membranes in the nose, lowering resistance and making one more susceptible to germs.

It is recommended that you keep drinking water to stay hydrated before and during your flight.

Most regional carriers have single aisle aircraft with a capacity to carry between 50 and 150 passengers. To make money, most airlines will ensure maximum utilisation of an aircraft with minimum time spent on the ground, which limits how much time is spent on thoroughly cleaning the cabin in between flights.

Also, most airlines are concerned about vacuuming the floor and cleaning the toilets, which are the most germ-infested areas in the cabin. But do not be deceived by the often immaculate looking cabins because there are areas on the aircraft like the trays and the seatbelts or buckles that have been scientifically proven to harbour a high concentration of germs.

It is advisable that you carry hand sanitisers and wipes as essentials items in your travel kit.

You must not eat your inflight meals from the tray and never drink water from the aircraft taps.

Even when brushing your teeth, use bottled water. This is key especially for infants, children and people with low immunity.

But water and trays are not the only concern; some airlines do not ensure thorough cleaning of reusable commodities like blankets and business class headphones with their contracted service provider.

The fact that it comes out of a sealed bag is no guarantee that it is germ-free.

The fear of getting sick from a communicable disease or outbreak remains valid particularly in a cramped aircraft cabin. If you may recall, the SARS outbreak in 2003 is said to have had an adverse effect on the global aviation industry.