Portraits by young artist Waweru

Reflective, by Waweru Gichuhi. PHOTO | KARI MUTU

Waweru Gichuhi came late to his craft. He was 22 years old when he happened upon fine art as a student in college. Though he found it tough going at first, he kept at it and refined his skills through trial and error.

“It all comes down to dedication and hard work,” said Waweru. The result is a portfolio of paintings.

His abstract, multi-coloured portraits, on canvas and paper, depict famous personalities; others are free expression illustrations. Although his work covers different genres of art, Waweru has become known for portraiture.

“Portraits are timeless,” he said. “Portraits tell about a person, their gender, age and emotions.

“Since I was young, I’ve been drawing faces and the human figure. I remember faces easily.”

However, he said portraiture was not something he set out to specialise in; he also paints themes of wildlife and contemporary life.

Recently he has been doing a series of works contemplating pensiveness and sadness. Reflective is a portrait of a woman who seems to be thinking about days past.

Pensive is an illustration of an older woman, eyes looking down, her face etched with worry lines. In both paintings, the colours are bright and bold, and the facial expression echoes deep emotions.

“I had a few months of feeling low, so I figured the best way to express how I felt was to paint.”

The illustrations represent the process of overcoming and moving on, but Waweru’s subsequent paintings have a more positive outlook, such as in the piece Optimistic.

His work has sometimes been likened to that of Kenyan artist Patrick Kinuthia. Waweru disagreed with this, but added, “It’s an honour to be likened to him. He’s a great painter.”

Waweru has held pop-up exhibitions at Kuona Trust, the National Museums of Kenya, and Dusit Hotel in Nairobi.