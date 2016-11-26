Paul Nkata: In the league of top Ugandan football coaches

Magazine

In winning the Kenya Premier League with Tusker FC last week, Paul Nkata added material to a rich sub-chapter of this region’s football: The influential role played by Ugandan coaches in Kenyan football over three decades.

It is a one-way street where these technical experts always travel from Kampala to Nairobi and rarely the other way round.

There have been a number of Ugandan football coaches but three of Nkata’s predecessors have a towering reputation — Robert Kiberu, David Otti and Abbey Nasur.

Kiberu, a small and quiet man who let his actions speak for themselves, started this contribution in the most dramatic fashion in 1979.

Kenya Breweries, as Tusker FC was known then, had won the 1978 Kenya Premier League and thus qualified to represent Kenya in the following year’s East and Central Africa Club Championship, organised by the Confederation of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa).

The tournament was in Mogadishu, Somalia. Kenya Breweries’ patron then was Kenneth Matiba, a former chairman of the Kenya Football Federation who had ceded leadership to Dan Owino, a former provincial commissioner and ambassador, in acrimonious circumstances. Matiba, an avid outdoorsman and great sports lover, was chairman of Kenya Breweries Ltd, the football club’s sponsors.

So bad was the blood between the two that Breweries FC simply declined to travel to Mogadishu for the national assignment. And this, at the very last minute. KFF turned to Gor Mahia, the league runners-up and staunch allies of Matiba’s in the fractious world of Kenya football politics. Gor Mahia turned down the offer.

A frantic Owino lurched on to third-placed Abaluhya FC — later known as AFC Leopards — and to his relief, Leopards accepted just in time to fly to Mogadishu and walk onto the playing field.

Robert Kiberu

The rest is history. Leopards, without preparations after the long Christmas break, won the tournament before an astonished East Africa. Robert Kiberu, their newly-appointed coach from Uganda, played a significant role in persuading the club leadership that the gamble was worth it.

He returned from Mogadishu a hero and embarked on reshaping Leopards’ play into his preferred style — a ruthless attacking mentality that placed great emphasis on physical fitness. In Kiberu’s philosophy, there was little space for aesthetics, only results. And he got them, winning the national league and with it three back to back regional titles with AFC Leopards in 1982, 1983 and 1984.

Many of his players, such as JJ Masiga, Wilberforce Mulamba, Josephat Murila and the penalty-saving goalkeeper, Mahmoud Abbas, are an integral part of Kenya’s football lore. Kiberu too became a legend in Kenya.

Kiberu was a former captain of the Uganda national team, the Cranes, which he later coached. He was an outstanding talent scout and as coach of the feeder youth team to the Cranes, discovered and nurtured some of Uganda’s best footballers, the ones who would narrowly lose to Ghana in the final of the 1978 Africa Nations Cup under Peter Okee.

He brought the same qualities to the Kenyan game and players who worked under him, almost to a man, described him as a father figure who understood the fears and aspirations of young people well. Kiberu’s tenure at AFC Leopards, perhaps the golden era of the club’s history, ended in 1985 after the team lost 0-2 to archrivals Gor Mahia in that year’s Cecafa Club Cup in Sudan.