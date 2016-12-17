Painting African women as a way of life

Magazine

Wamama wa Chama by Mary Ogembo. PHOTO | KARI MUTU

Since Mary Ogembo went into full-time painting in 1998, she has lived by the motto “Art is a Lifestyle.”

Her oil and acrylic paintings predominantly feature the African woman’s beauty and life experiences, and she prefers to stay away from clichéd depictions. Her paintings are usually in earth tones offset by flamboyant-coloured clothing or bright backgrounds.

Ogembo is based at the GoDown Arts Centre in Nairobi, and is currently exhibiting at the Nairobi National Museum. Her painting Maasai Beauty is of a bald woman on a vibrant patchwork background, done in broad brushstrokes.

The woman is portrayed with Ogembo’s characteristic style of closed eyes and a wide, closed-lip smile that suggests inner contentment. Her big earrings hang from unnaturally large ears, a trademark of the artist who magnifies body features — her women have circular breasts.

The same look of serenity is on the face of a woman with braided hair sitting cross-legged in the acrylics illustration Peaceful Moment. She cradles her pregnant belly that is barely covered by an orange sleeveless top, a sign that therein lies the source of her inner joy.

Stunned is a painting of a carrot-haired woman with wide open eyes who looks like she has just seen something astounding that has left her speechless.

The five women in Wamama wa Chama are dressed in colourful modern and traditional attire. Their faces reflect satisfaction, apart from one woman standing in side profile with partly open lips. Perhaps she is the naysayer of the group.

Ogembo’s Tools of Trade is an oil painting of a decorated afro comb — a primary tool for African women’s hair care. Market Scene portrays another typical activity of women at trade.

In this piece, Ogembo has painted several heads of women sporting different hairstyles viewed from the rear, and vibrant headwraps against a sky-blue backdrop.