Of African women on Belgian streets

OnA Black Sisters Street, by Nigerian Chika Unigwe. PHOTOS | COURTESY

According to a 2016 report by the UN’s International Organisation for Migration, about 80 per cent of Nigerian women who arrived in Europe in 2016 would be trafficked into prostitution.

I read this article recently and it reminded me of the book On Black Sisters Street, by Nigerian Chika Unigwe, published in 2009, that highlights a tragedy that continues to this day.

Sisi, Ama, Joyce and Efe, four African women brought up in difficult circumstances, now work in the city of Antwerp in Belgium as prostitutes. Efe is a single mother with a fierce determination to succeed; Joyce was shaped by war and will not tell anyone her real name; Ama desires to find her father; and the mysterious Sisi, a university graduate, had high hopes for her future.

The women work in the red light district, sending money home to support the families they left behind. They live together in Zwartezusterstraat, which literally means “black sister street,” and share an apartment with their pimp.

Each chapter focuses on the narrative of one woman, drawing us into their mindset. We learn about their childhood, and how they ended up in prostitution.

This is a story about the sex industry and trafficking of African women to Belgium, although the same could apply to foreign prostitutes in many European countries.

The unfortunate women usually come from poor backgrounds or war situations, and are tricked into the trade, or knowingly enter it, for the promise of jobs and better lives in Europe.

The story about African sex workers in Europe is not new, but Unigwe has created an enthralling tale, giving voice to a forgotten demographic living a dangerous existence overseas. You get to understand the desperation of women who once had big dreams and now find themselves trapped abroad with little recourse to the law. Nor can they return home since they owe huge debts to their smugglers.

All the male characters are portrayed negatively, aligning with the reality of many working girls. And while it is easy to chastise women who engage in sex for pay, the story is a reminder for us not to judge a book by its cover.

The main characters are well portrayed, and Unigwe was able to inject humour into the tale. The writing is unsentimental and detailed, with bits of pidgin English and Igbo.

Unigwe has been called one of Africa’s top five writers, and in 2012 she won the Nigeria Prize for Literature, the biggest book award in Africa with a purse of $100,000.