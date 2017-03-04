Nyama Mama adds flair to home meals

Magazine

An array of dishes served at Nyama Mama Restaurant in Westlands, Nairobi. PHOTOS | COURTESY

The Nyama Mama Restaurant, located in Delta Towers in Westlands, Nairobi, brings a unique take on African meals. The recently opened restaurant offers home-style dishes that are “interpreted with an international flair.”

A series of artwork about streets in Kenya adorn the entrance wall of this modern-styled eatery. Ruby red salt shakers and the cushions made from kitenge fabric add a splash of colour to the monotone interior. From behind a low brick wall, you can watch the chefs at work in the kitchen.

I went with some friends and got to try several items on the extensive menu. The Chicken 65 starter at Ksh950 ($9) had a rich tomato gravy and was a hit with our group. On salads, the restaurant had options like the watermelon and avocado salad at Ksh650 ($6) and the pumpkin and quinoa salad at Ksh850 ($8.50). I enjoyed the beetroot, orange and feta salad at Ksh800 ($8).

The crispy, tusker pork belly at Ksh1,200 ($12) was a good size, although the barbeque sauce topping took away some of the crispness. My favourite was the goat curry at Ksh1,600 ($16), which was tender, flavourful and had meat on the bone.

Grilled halloumi cheese with sukuma wiki, ugali fries with a garlic sauce, and BBQ pork ribs glazed with a secret sauce at Ksh1,250 ($12.50) are said to be the top favourites.

The tree tomato chutney added a nice flavour to the grilled rabbit at Ksh3,950 ($39), but I did find a few bones in my meal. The char-grilled githeri — a traditional maize and beans dish — was complemented well by avocado slices. The grilled goat leg at Ksh3,500 ($35) is a regular nyama choma platter for those with more conservative tastes.

All the main courses come with a range of sauces and up to 13 different side dishes including ugali, fried plantain and pilau rice. Sadly, I had no room for the mandazi chai ice-cream dessert.

Nyama Mama have a exceptional selection of cocktails served in miniature glass bottles or copper cups. I particularly liked the charcoal pit cocktail at Ksh950 ($9.50) of Hennessey VS, the Martini Rosso and silver needle tea with chai bitters that have been infused for a month. The pith helmet of Johnny Walker Black with ginger liqueur, honey and coconut water had an interesting sweet and salty combination.

In February, Nyama Mama launched its breakfast menu and added sukuma wiki (kale) in the Kenyan scrambled eggs at Ksh500 ($5) and the pulled Beef Benedict, also at Ksh500. The very American breakfast meal of fried chicken and waffles at Ksh1,150 ($11) was nice, but I felt there needed to be a dipping sauce or maple syrup for the waffles.

Thick, soft slices of Brioche French Toast with caramelised bananas make for a hearty start to the day. A cup of black coffee would go nicely with the generous slices of chocolate zucchini bread. Most of the cheese had melted out of Mama’s cheese pie.

The restaurant’s late night menu, which is available on Fridays and Saturdays from 11:30pm to 4am offers hamburgers, barbequed ribs, ugali and kachumbari.