Nothing but film in Sarika Lakhani’s life

Sarika Lakhani, right, and her husband. PHOTOS | MARTA GREBER

Sarika Lakhani is a managing partner and producer with One Fine Day Films, a Berlin-based company that trains and produces movies for African film makers.

She has produced locally, and internationally, award- winning movies including Nairobi Half Life, Veve, Something Necessary, Soul Boy, and most recently, Kati Kati, which premiered this January in Nairobi during the Nairobi Film Festival.

Born to a German mother and a Kenyan-Indian father, Lakhani was raised in the south of Germany. She studied Film Production from 2002-2006 at the German Film & TV Academy (dffb) in Berlin, and completed a post-graduate programme entitled L`Atelier Masterclass, a collaboration of the Film Academy in Ludwigburg and La Femis in Paris.

She began her professional career as a production assistant and co-ordinator for Studio Babelsberg. She then had participated in national and international productions.

In co-operation with DW Akademie, One Fine Day Films has trained over 1,000 film makers from 21 African countries in all areas of the movie making process.

--------------------------------------------

What’s your off-duty passion?

It is a bit hard to distinguish for me when I am off or on duty. The best inspirations for work come to me when I am actually not in a work environment, but I enjoy talking to people or looking at other peoples’ art. I consider my biggest “duty” to be interested and connect the dots, bringing people together and creating collaborations.

That’s my passion — whether for work or for family and friends. There is no monetary reward in it, it just makes me happy to see it all come together.

If you hadn’t turned into who you are now, what would you have been?

Like so many other children of Indian businessmen, I would have joined the family business.

What signifies your personal style?

Natural, clean and at times colourful. Not complicated, just straight forward.

How do you manage your wardrobe?