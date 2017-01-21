Injured birds at home in Naivasha

Magazine

Left, an African Wood Owl, and right, an Augur Buzzard at the Naivasha Owl Centre. PHOTOS | KARI MUTU

About 14 years ago, a barn owl with a broken wing was rescued and treated near Lake Naivasha, some 90km northwest of Nairobi.

The wing did not heal well enough for the owl to fly again, so Sarah Higgins built an owlery in her home and became, by default, a bird keeper.

The Naivasha Owl Centre is one of a handful of sanctuaries in Kenya for rehabilitating owls, eagles and other injured birds.

The birds are fed and treated by a team of trained keepers and student volunteers, then released back into the wild. However, some birds sustain irreparable injuries and remain at the centre.

On the day of our visit, we found a young Ruppell’s Griffon vulture sharing an outdoor enclosure with a large lappet-faced vulture with a bald pink head.

As a fledgling in the wild, the Griffon vulture was pounced on by a Verreaux’s eagle owl and fell to the ground resulting in wing damage. It was then attacked by baboons, all of which was captured by a camera crew that informed the centre.

The lappet fell seriously ill after consuming a poisoned carcass intended for lions in suspected livestock predation. It was also bitten by a feeding jackal at the same carcass, and its wing was permanently damaged.

Injured birds are treated at the centre’s clinic, which has an operating theatre and recovery room. We noticed that many of the bird perches are covered in rubber matting that, Sarah explained, prevents bumblefoot, a foot infection that occurs when birds rest on smooth surfaces for too long.

In another outdoor aviary there was a spotted eagle that had been wounded by a group of dogs and lost one wing. As we approached the aviary, it fluffed out its feathers; the eagle does this when it feels threatened, in order to look bigger than it is.

Sarah explained that sometimes well-meaning people rescue birds of prey but look after them incorrectly, resulting in further impairment. She showed us a pair of augur buzzards that were fed the wrong diet by a rescuer and as a result they never grew the primary feathers that are essential for flight.

Creating public awareness about birds of prey is an important aspect of the centre’s work. Owls are traditionally feared for their nocturnal habits, silent flight and heads that swivel almost 360 degrees. Some cultures believe that if an owl was spotted in the daytime, death is imminent.

Owls cannot roll their eyes but instead rotate their flexible necks up to 270 degrees. They have excellent long vision in low light, and specially adapted feathers for soundless flight, perfect for hunting with stealth.

“Owls are the best mouse disposal unit that God has given us,” said Sarah.

Through outreaches to local schools, staff of the Naivasha Owl Centre teach children about birds of prey.