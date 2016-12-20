Miss Kenya named among top five in world

Magazine

Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi during the Grand Final of the Miss World 2016 pageant at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on December 18, 2016. PHOTO | ZACH GIBSON | AFP

Miss Kenya won hearts during her question and answer session, when asked what could be done to improve education in the world.

The country has participated almost every year since 1963. Regal and resplendent in red, Kenya’s queen took her place of pride in the pageant whose finals were held in Maryland in Washington, DC, watched by a live audience and broadcast to millions across the world.

Miss Kenya, Evelyne Njambi, has made history by becoming the first Kenyan to be named among the top five in the world’s most glamorous and prestigious beauty pageant.

The 22-year-old interior design student also became the second East African to hold the Miss World Africa title in over a decade. Nancy Sumari of Tanzania was the first holder, in the region, of the continental title in 2005. During that year, Ms Sumari came in sixth overall.

Miss Kenya won hearts during her question-and-answer session, when asked what could be done to improve education in the world. Ms Njambi, quoting Nelson Mandela confidently answered, “We should begin by empowering every child in the world to understand that education is important. Former South African President Nelson Mandela said that it (education) is the weapon they should use to face the future.

“So let’s first educate our parents that education is important and then we will have all children on board that education is important to achieve their dreams,” she concluded to a rapturous reception.

While the overall title and the crown went to Stephanie Del Valle of Puerto Rico, Miss Kenya was three times the queen when she made a strong showing in the top model and the beauty with a purpose categories to emerge the fifth overall.

First runner-up of the 2016 edition was Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez of the Dominican Republic, followed by Miss World Indonesia Natasha Mannuela.

Overcome with emotion, Ms Njambi said she was thrilled by her win. “I am humbled and greatly honoured to have been the one representing not only my beautiful country Kenya, but Africa too to finish in the top five! I attribute my success to God’s unfailing love and grace!” she said.

Mr Kenya

Ms Njambi’s stellar performance at the world stage comes soon after Mr Kenya, Kevin Owiti, emerged fourth in the men’s pageant. Both results are no mean feats as Kenya competes against countries who take years to groom their models for the pageant spending a lot of money in the process for their chance at glory.

Miss World finals are a month-long affair and judging starts from the moment the beauties arrive for the event. The contestants are subjected to interviews with the judges, who grill them to see what they are truly made of and that their beauty is not just skin deep.

Points are awarded for a range of activities and events. Beauty with a Purpose, Multimedia, Sports, Talent, and Top Model heats offer contestants a chance to shine.