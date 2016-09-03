Soi’s women and perils of plastics

Magazine

Left, Untitled from The Women in my Life, by Michael Soi; centre and right, Scene 1 and Scene 2 by Musa Omusi. PHOTO | FRANK WHALLEY

Women who have influenced my life…

My two grandmothers and my mother, but as an only child no sisters. There were two aunts and five cousins however — and then came a wife and my two daughters.

Some of my friends are women and at work my editor is a woman as are three of her sub-editors whose tasks include checking reviews and preparing them for print.

Then there are our two maids (whose influence may be tangential but is there) and another important person in my life, my bank manager.

So already we have ticked off more than 20 people and for those from large families, it is likely to be many more.

And that is certainly the case for the painter Michael Soi, who decided to pay tribute to the women in his life with an exhibition called — you got it — The women in my life. It is on at Circle Art Gallery in Lavington, Nairobi, until next Friday.

There, 15 canvases line the walls; 14 of one head each (unless you count the Queen of Hearts with her head repeated upside down) plus one painting with 12 heads together: 27 of them in the gallery with more to see in the viewing room.

Soi decided to devote a show to these women as a reaction to suggestions that his frequent paintings of sex workers, bar girls and topless denizens of the demi-monde demean women while glorifying immorality.

He wanted to present a celebration of women who have helped to shape his life — from relatives, to those he knows socially and spiritually as well as those known biblically.

This is all well and good but for most people I suspect he is pushing on an open door by reacting to a critique that hardly holds water.

I have always seen Soi’s women not as victims or demeaned but more subtly as winners, portrayed with affectionate good humour.

Yes, like Donald McGill’s cheeky seaside postcards of henpecked men, fat wives and pneumatic young ladies, they are sexist stereotypes but I would have thought that is exactly what Soi means them to be.

Satire. Irony. Soi sauce.

Their wide-eyed looks of surprise as they are leered at and groped by businessmen, the police and (in one notable series) the Chinese, conceal their mastery of the situation. Superficially they seem to be exploited, yet they are the ones in charge; it is they who are manipulating the situation to their advantage.