Meze Fresh offers Texas-Mexican cuisine in Kigali
Posted Saturday, March 4 2017 at 12:29
With a hospitality sector crowded by restaurants with similar concepts, the gastronomic sphere in Kigali badly needed a new restaurant offering a different culinary experience.
The entry of Meze Fresh, Kigali’s premiere Tex-Mex (Texas-Mexican) restaurant offered a solution.
Started in 2012, Meze Fresh is centrally located between Kimihurura and Kacyiru, just across from the Star Times building and a stone’s throw away from the Kigali Heights.
Meze Fresh in Kinyarwanda means “Really Good.” It is a chipotle-esque gourmet burrito bar that also offers a variety of dishes like tacos and quesadillas served with a customised selection of meats and toppings. It has a wide range of options for vegetarians and vegans.
Meze Fresh’s signature dish is a burrito of rice and beans served with a choice of beef, pork, chicken, veggies or customised toppings — coleslaw salad, cheese, guacamole, mango and pineapple salsa wrapped in a tortilla.
It also offers burrito bowls (burrito sans tortillas), tacos (soft or hard flour tortillas with a choice of toppings) and quesadillas (a large tortilla with cheese, Pico de Gallo with a choice of protein: Chicken, beef, pork or veggies) with extras like sour cream and chips.
The prices for a meal (burrito, taco quesadilla) are affordable at Rwf4,500 ($5) for pork, beef or chicken, Rwf4,000 ($4.85) if you opt for veggies and Rwf1,000 ($1) for extra meat and Rwf400 ($0.49) for sour cream.
Food is served in a cafeteria fashion with people queuing to place their customised orders. It is advisable to reserve a table if you intend to go there during peak hours since it attracts quite a crowd. It has picturesque terrace views with plenty of seats.
Marinated chicken with fresh ingredients make for a delightful feast, as do the crispy and crunchy tortilla chips meshed with the tasty guacamole. For more health conscious eaters, the vegetarian options are equally tasty. It also serves tasty cocktails and drinks like margarita, sangria, tequila, corona, keg beer and other local beers.