Meze Fresh offers Texas-Mexican cuisine in Kigali

Burrito chicken bowl (right) with chicken quesadilla (left) and toppings from Meze Fresh in Kigali, Rwanda. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

With a hospitality sector crowded by restaurants with similar concepts, the gastronomic sphere in Kigali badly needed a new restaurant offering a different culinary experience.

The entry of Meze Fresh, Kigali’s premiere Tex-Mex (Texas-Mexican) restaurant offered a solution.

Started in 2012, Meze Fresh is centrally located between Kimihurura and Kacyiru, just across from the Star Times building and a stone’s throw away from the Kigali Heights.

Meze Fresh in Kinyarwanda means “Really Good.” It is a chipotle-esque gourmet burrito bar that also offers a variety of dishes like tacos and quesadillas served with a customised selection of meats and toppings. It has a wide range of options for vegetarians and vegans.

Meze Fresh’s signature dish is a burrito of rice and beans served with a choice of beef, pork, chicken, veggies or customised toppings — coleslaw salad, cheese, guacamole, mango and pineapple salsa wrapped in a tortilla.

It also offers burrito bowls (burrito sans tortillas), tacos (soft or hard flour tortillas with a choice of toppings) and quesadillas (a large tortilla with cheese, Pico de Gallo with a choice of protein: Chicken, beef, pork or veggies) with extras like sour cream and chips.

The prices for a meal (burrito, taco quesadilla) are affordable at Rwf4,500 ($5) for pork, beef or chicken, Rwf4,000 ($4.85) if you opt for veggies and Rwf1,000 ($1) for extra meat and Rwf400 ($0.49) for sour cream.

Food is served in a cafeteria fashion with people queuing to place their customised orders. It is advisable to reserve a table if you intend to go there during peak hours since it attracts quite a crowd. It has picturesque terrace views with plenty of seats.