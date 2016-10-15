Meet Bill, whose early life made him a social animal

Magazine

Bill Nyirimihigo, 30, works for a construction company 8am-5pm everyday and dedicates his weekends to organising social events that involve music and food. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Bill Nyirimihigo. Having experienced several cultures growing up because his parents moved around a lot, Bill developed an outgoing persona and learnt to assimilate new ways while embracing his roots at the same time.

Bill was only eight years old in October 1994 when his family — parents and an older brother — moved back to Rwanda from Canada.

Then in 2000, his father got a job in Niger and the family had to move again. Bill spent two years studying at the American School of Niamey before proceeding to Canada a year later, joining his brother who was already attending school in Toronto.

After high school, Bill joined the University of Toronto to study international relations with a minor in French.

After five years of college and a year after his brother had made contact with friends in Rwanda, Bill relocated to Rwanda in 2011, joining his family who were settling in. The family had decided to settle in Rwanda.

Bill started out by finding things to keep himself busy and enrolled at the Mount Kenya University in Kigali where he pursued a second degree in mass media and communications. He was interested in journalism, marketing and events. Through the course, he met people in the music and events industry and got himself work on some of their projects.

A seeming jack-of-all-trades, Bill started working with Rwanda’s celebrated event organisers Bruce Ntore and Casey Zvenhamo, and went on to manage bars around the city such as Le Must, where he introduced the Thursday Night to liven up Kigali’s quiet weekday night life. Through social media, it turned out to be a major success.

After several successful projects for clients, he decided to work for himself and came up with A Billouxe Production in 2015 with the help of friends and family. His first gig was the launch of Isamaza, a Rwanda-distilled liquor. It was this event that cemented his presence on the events scene.

He has since created A la Brunch, a weekend social event that brings people together from early afternoon to late night for food, drinks and indoor games at various venues. He is in the process of opening a restaurant in Kigali’s car-free zone.

Bill holds a full time job at a construction company owned by his father.

-------------------------------------------

What’s your off-duty passion?

I’m not really sure how to qualify it but over the years I’ve come to realise that there are three things I totally immerse myself in: Food, music and having a good time with people, be they friends or strangers.

If you hadn’t turned into who you are now, what would you have been?