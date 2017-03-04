Malcolm X: Civil, political struggle still ongoing

Magazine

The Autobiography of Malcolm X was published in 1965 and was a collaboration between human-rights activist Malcolm X and journalist Alex Haley. PHOTO | FILE

As Black History Month comes to an end, the Autobiography of Malcolm X and its description of a marginalised black race in a white supremacist era still rings true today. Police brutality and civil rights injustices are still occurring to this day.

Malcolm X, who was assassinated in February 21, 1965, struggled as a young man growing up in the 1940s. He changed his name from Malcolm Little to Malcolm X as he believed the surname Little was given by the slave masters.

The Autobiography of Malcolm X was published in 1965 and was a collaboration between human-rights activist Malcolm X and journalist Alex Haley. It centres on the African-American civil and political rights movement. It also looks at Malcolm X’s spiritual conversion and his philosophy of black pride, black nationalism and pan-Africanism.

Malcolm X was born in Omaha, Nebraska in 1925 and narrates his humble beginnings as the son of Reverend Earl Little, a Baptist Minister and a dedicated organiser of Marcus Aurelius Garvey’s Universal Negro Improvement Association. He details how they were so poor that they would eat the hole out of a doughnut! But at that time they were better off than most African-Americans in that town.

Malcolm’s life changed drastically when his father is killed by the Ku Klux Klan and his mother’s deteriorating health results in her being committed to a psychiatric hospital. He ended up living in a series of foster homes. He excelled in junior high school but dropped out after a white teacher told him that practising law, his aspiration at the time, was “not a realistic goal for a nigger.”

The book describes how he moved to Boston and then later to Harlem as a small-time hustler working blue collar jobs. He chronicles his life of crime in drug-dealing, gambling, racketeering, robbery and pimping. He describes how he was nicknamed “Detroit Red” because of the reddish hair he inherited from his white Scottish maternal grandfather, who allegedly raped Malcolm X’s maternal grandmother, his slave.

Malcolm X reflects on his personal progression as an authentic human being after converting to Islam. He goes on a pilgrimage to Mecca to understand the true meaning of Islam after being isolated from the Nation of Islam for calling out the leader, Elijah Muhammad, for his immorality.