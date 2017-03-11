Walking with lions in Broedestroom

Magazine

Walking with lions at the the Lion and Safari Park, South Africa. PHOTO | COURTESY | KARI MUTU

Watching wildlife in its natural environment is an unbeatable experience, and on a recent visit to South Africa I had an up-close encounter with lions at the Lion and Safari Park.

The park is located in Broedestroom, a small town about an hour’s drive northwest of Johannesburg. We climbed into a converted game-drive truck covered with wire mesh, and set off for a drive through the park.

When we disembarked, a young lion and lioness were waiting for us in a mobile cage under the shade of a tree. Our guide gave instructions for the lion meeting — no carrying of handbags, and no wearing of scarves or other items that could easily be snatched by a playful lion.

There was a moment of nervous excitement as the lions were let out of the cage, because, although they were only about one and a half years old, they were the size of a large dog. We gathered around and one by one interacted with the lions as the keepers fed them chunks of meat.

The lions come from different parts of South Africa and end up in captivity under various circumstances. Sometimes lion cubs are kept by people as pets, fed on a poor diet and consequently develop health problems. A full-grown lion consumes an average of 5kg of meat daily, and people may not realise the cost of raising a predator and how powerful they become as they grow.

These two lions came to the park as cubs, and having become used to interacting with humans at a young age they were trained for the guided interactions with visitors. The guides, who are trained animal behaviourists, had instructed us only stroke the backs and sides of the lions and not to stand in front of them.

Different coloured cubs fast asleep at the Lion and Safari Park. PHOTO | COURTESY | KARI MUTU

Afterwards, we went on a short walk around the park with the lions before the day got too hot and the keepers took them away to rest. We boarded the truck feeling quite exhilarated.

Our next stop was a visit to see the cubs. The keepers would only let us into the enclosure in small groups and for a limited period of time. We found three cubs fast asleep in a large covered area.

Two of the cubs were a regular tawny colour while the third one, which was from the same litter, was an off-white colour. White lions are rare, and this uncommon colouration is caused by a recessive gene that affects the fur while the eyes and skin colour remain normal.

White lions are indigenous to the Timbavati region of northeastern South Africa, and, in spite of the lack of pigmentation, they do well in the wild. Sadly, only a few white lions survive in the wild, having been excessively hunted for their uncommon appearance.

During our excursion, we were accompanied by one of the park’s photographers. Later, at the photographic centre, we were able to view the images, print and purchase hard-copy photographs.

Kari Mutu pets a lion at the Lion and Safari Park. PHOTO | COURTESY | KARI MUTU

Entrance into the park is free, and in addition visitors can choose from any of the different paid excursions including giraffe feeding and guided game drives in the 600-hectare wildlife park that has zebras, antelopes, and more lions. The park is an attraction for people of all ages, although the walk with lions and cheetahs is not offered to young children. There is a playground, where children can interact with giraffes and rabbits, as well as two restaurants on the premises.