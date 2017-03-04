Lamu pulls out the charm at arts festival

Magazine

From left to right: Diamond Beach’s Rachael, Errol Trzebinski, Lamu County Tourism Minister Salim Omar, Sophie Walbeoffe and festival organiser Herbert Menzer at the launch at Fort Lamu. PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

Kenya’s Tourism Finance Corporation ran a newspaper advert recently inviting investors in the tourism sector to come up with proposals for innovative tourism projects that require debt financing of up to Ksh100 million.

The aim of the funding is to attract more tourists through product diversification, extend stay of international and domestic tourists, increase income from tourism and create and increase employment opportunities.

The 4th Lamu Painters Festival held on February 2-20 is a perfect example of what the TFC is seeking to encourage across the country.

The festival, now in its fourth year, featured painters, musicians, multimedia art, installed audio art, sculptors and other contemporary artists as additional events to the original “plein air” (open air or outdoor) art.

The festival originator and organiser, German philanthropist Herbert Menzer, this year took the festival a notch higher by having no less than 40 artists from Kenya and abroad; moreover, he also launched the 1st Lamu Arts Festival, bringing on board the Lamu County government that facilitated the grand opening of the painters’ show on February 17 at the Lamu Fort.

The fort’s courtyard hosted the live music montage that was a major attraction for festival goers.

Among those who performed were Abaki Simba, headlined by Labdi Ommes and Idd Aziz and accompanied by Michel Ongaro on acoustic guitar.

New ideas

This year, Menzer also chose to invite several conceptual and experimental artists from abroad to participate in a six-week art residency in Lamu in the time leading up to the festival.

“I think Menzer invited us to work for six weeks rather than three because he knew conceptual art can take more time,” said Portuguese artist Juliana Bastos Oliviera, who lives in Hamburg, Germany, as do two other conceptual artists, Marc Einsiedel and Felix Jung. The others were Eveline van der Griend from Holland, Hartmut Beier from Germany, Svetlana Tiourina from Russia and Ekaterina Mitichkina from Belarus.

All seven artists reflect a significant shift in Menzer’s focus, given that previously, his singular support had been for the so-called plein air painters, including the kind that frequents painters’ festivals held in summer in Europe and who initially inspired him to introduce a similar festival in Shela village in Lamu, his second home.

The Kenyan artists in the three week art residency were Nadia Wamunyu, Zihan Kassam and Fitsum Berhe Woldebianos; Peter Ngugi, Boniface Maina, Waweru Gichuhi, Nduta Kariuki, James Njoroge and Dale Webster.

Several Lamu-based artists also took part and exhibited their works at the Lamu Fort, including Adam Musa and Anna Nordenskiold, the Swedish artist who’s been living in Lamu off and on since the 1980s.

Life size sculptures of coral stone carriers carved from mahogany by German sculptor Joachim Sauter. PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU