Lamu plastic dhow sails to save oceans

Magazine

A model of the plastic dhow being built from discarded plastic in Lamu County. PHOTO | COURTESY

"There’s enough plastic waste in the ocean to make a flotilla,” says Ben Morrison, who had an “awakening” two years ago while walking on a 10-metre-long beachfront in Lamu County littered with garbage.

The beach was awash with plastic waste. In the waters just ahead of him, wooden dhows with their lateen sails billowing in the wind sailed quietly in the calm waters as they have done for centuries off the East African coastline.

He continues: “I thought to myself, ‘I make my living from selling holidays to this beautiful country and it’s getting covered in plastic!’ I could not just sit back.”

He was then staying at a local holiday resort where he had seen a beautiful model of a dhow made of waste rubber from flip-flops collected from the sea. The rubber dhow was made by the now famous Ocean Sole brand founded by another Kenyan, Julie Church, to address the problem of plastic waste dumped in the oceans.

Church has also made an elephant out of recycled flip-flops collected from the sea that was presented to Pope Francis on his visit to Kenya in 2015.

The model rubber dhow and the elephant inspired Morrison to make a life-size dhow from plastic waste collected from the beach and sail it from Lamu to Cape Town. His message to the world is that we’re killing the ocean with our waste.

“This has not been done before,” says Dipesh Pabari of the plastic dhow. He is partnering with Morrison on the project. Both men were once students at the prestigious St Andrews Academy in Turi near Nakuru in Kenya’s Rift Valley. A chance meeting brought them together.

Pabari, a Kenyan-Asian born and bred in Kisumu in western Kenya on the shores of Lake Victoria, has a long history of environmental projects, having worked with flotsam from the sea to build a life-size Minke whale for the Haller Park in Mombasa and a giant sea turtle for the Nakumatt supermarket in Diani, on Kenya’s South Coast.

Pioneering times

The actual building of the plastic boat is currently underway at Lamu’s picturesque seafront. Islanders and visitors alike mill around to catch a glimpse of this unique undertaking. Everything to be used for the building of the boat is fabricated locally. The metal moulds are made by the Jua Kali artisans on the island.

The boat’s frame – the keel, bow and stern – is ready. Benson Gitari, the flip-flop artist, is working on the hull to make it watertight. In the next 12 months, the boat should be ready to set sail with Ali Skanda as captain and Morrison as skipper.

If all goes as planned, this will be the first dhow with a lateen-rigged sail to sail past Beira in Mozambique. If it reaches Cape Town in South Africa, it will make history.

Dipesh Pabari, in black shirt and Ali Skanda show off a sample of the plastic sheet that will be used to build the boat. PHOTO | COURTESY

“We will set sail using the Kaskazi winds but beyond Beira we don’t know the winds,” says an excited Morrison. The Kaskazi are the northeasterly monsoon winds that blow from December to mid-March and which seafarers and traders have used for millennia to sail south along the coast.